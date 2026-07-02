England Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Field First

South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first
The winner will face Australia in the final at Lords on Sunday, July 5
England have won 23 off the 32 T20Is played against South Africa
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday, July 2.
Australia have already stormed into the final after thrashing West Indies in the first semifinal, and today's winner will face the six-time champions at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 5.
Hosts England topped their group with a perfect record of five wins from five matches and also hold a strong advantage over the Proteas in T20Is, having won 23 of the 32 encounters between the two sides.
Meanwhile, South Africa, who were placed in the group of death, booked their place in the semifinals after winning four of their five group-stage matches. Having reached the last two T20 World Cup finals, the Proteas will now be aiming for a third consecutive shot at lifting their maiden ICC trophy.
England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba