SA-W Vs BAN-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in a crucial Group A clash at Lord's
South Africa need a victory to boost their chances of reaching the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
The result could have a major impact on India's qualification hopes ahead of their clash with Australia
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at Lord's, London.
With a place in the semi-finals still within reach for the Proteas, Laura Wolvaardt's side will look to make early inroads with the new ball before chasing under favourable conditions later in the evening.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to post a competitive total through captain Nigar Sultana and the experienced middle order, while their spin attack could prove decisive on a surface expected to assist slower bowlers as the match progresses.
The contest also carries significant implications for India's knockout hopes, with the result likely to shape the Group A standings ahead of the high-stakes India-Australia encounter later today. Both teams have named strong XIs, setting up what promises to be a gripping battle at the Home of Cricket.
SA-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Bangladesh Women have won the toss and opted to bat first.
SA-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Taj Nehar, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla