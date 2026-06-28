South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Eye Big Win To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (centre right) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Welcome to our live coverage as South Africa and Bangladesh lock horns in a crucial Group A clash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with the Proteas needing a convincing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Laura Wolvaardt's side has shown flashes of brilliance but enters the contest under pressure, with their qualification likely dependent on results elsewhere after a mixed campaign. Bangladesh, already eliminated from semi-final contention, will be eager to end their tournament on a high and play the role of spoilers with their disciplined spin attack and improving batting unit. South Africa will rely on Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits, while Bangladesh's hopes rest on Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter. Expect a fiercely contested encounter with plenty riding on the Proteas' performance at Lord's.

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28 Jun 2026, 02:11:05 pm IST South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Why It's Important for India? The result of the South Africa vs Bangladesh clash could have a huge bearing on India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign. India enter their final Group A match against Australia knowing that their semi-final fate is no longer entirely in their own hands. If South Africa defeat Bangladesh by a significant margin, the Proteas will strengthen their position and heap added pressure on India ahead of their showdown with the defending champions. However, a Bangladesh victory would eliminate South Africa from semi-final contention and hand India a major boost before taking the field at Lord's. Even if South Africa win, their qualification could still hinge on net run rate depending on the outcome of India versus Australia, making Sunday's double-header one of the most dramatic days of the tournament. With both matches intertwined, Indian fans will have one eye firmly fixed on the South Africa-Bangladesh contest before their own team begins its must-win battle against Australia.

28 Jun 2026, 01:55:41 pm IST South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming! The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.