Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Litchfield Departs After Scoring Fifty | AUS 79/4 (10)

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in match 3 of ICC Women's World Cup 2026 on Saturday, June 13 AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 3 of the Women's World Cup between Australia and South Africa at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford, on Saturday, June 13. While the Aussies always enter any women's tournament as favorites, it's the first time since 2018 that they don't hold any title after failing to reach the finals of the last two ICC tournaments. They'll be up against South Africa, who are yet to win their maiden ICC trophy despite making it to three consecutive finals in the last three women's competitions. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jun 2026, 07:49:31 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 10 Overs Done! Half of the Australian innings is over and they lost four wickets during the course while maintaining a healthy run-rate of almost runs per over. Apart from Phoebe Litchfield, who slammed a magnificent fifty off just 24 deliveries no other Aussie batter could get off to a even a start. Australia need a partnership from Ellyse Perry and Gerogia Wareham, if they want to get to a decent first innings total. AUS 79/4 (10)

13 Jun 2026, 07:27:13 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Litchfield Counterattacks Phoebe Litchfield smacked Marizanne Kapp for two boundaries in the fifth over of the powerplay to provide some momentum to Australia's innings. Litchfield raced to 27 off just 16 balls. South African have been quite disciplined so far with the ball and have sent two Aussie batters back in the dug out already, with Beth Mooney being the latest one, who was dismissed by Shabnam Ismail. AUS 35/2 (5)

13 Jun 2026, 07:09:35 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Wicket South Africa draw blood in the first over as Marizzane Kapp gets Aussie opener Georgia Voll caught for a duck. It was a short-delivery by Kapp and Voll decided to play a short-arm jab but ends up mistiming the shot and hits it straight into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder. AUS 1/1 (1)

13 Jun 2026, 06:56:39 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, PhoebeLitchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Alana King.



South Africa: Laure Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Annerie Derksen, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

13 Jun 2026, 06:56:06 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.