Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Litchfield Departs After Scoring Fifty | AUS 79/4 (10)

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 10 Overs Done!
Half of the Australian innings is over and they lost four wickets during the course while maintaining a healthy run-rate of almost runs per over. Apart from Phoebe Litchfield, who slammed a magnificent fifty off just 24 deliveries no other Aussie batter could get off to a even a start. Australia need a partnership from Ellyse Perry and Gerogia Wareham, if they want to get to a decent first innings total.
AUS 79/4 (10)
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Litchfield Counterattacks
Phoebe Litchfield smacked Marizanne Kapp for two boundaries in the fifth over of the powerplay to provide some momentum to Australia's innings. Litchfield raced to 27 off just 16 balls. South African have been quite disciplined so far with the ball and have sent two Aussie batters back in the dug out already, with Beth Mooney being the latest one, who was dismissed by Shabnam Ismail.
AUS 35/2 (5)
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Wicket
South Africa draw blood in the first over as Marizzane Kapp gets Aussie opener Georgia Voll caught for a duck. It was a short-delivery by Kapp and Voll decided to play a short-arm jab but ends up mistiming the shot and hits it straight into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder.
AUS 1/1 (1)
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, PhoebeLitchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Alana King.
South Africa: Laure Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Annerie Derksen, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello Cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 6 of the Women's World Cup between Australia and South Africa at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford, on Saturday, June 13.