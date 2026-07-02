Valentin Royer vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.3 Enter Favorite Against French Counterpart

Valentin Royer vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of the second round of Wimbledon 2026 between Valentin Royer and Alexander Zverev at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. These two players have faced each other only once before, with Alexander Zverev defeating Valentin Royer in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai. This marks the fourth time in his young career that Royer has reached the second round of a Grand Slam, including his second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon second round. He booked his place by defeating Harry Wendelken in four sets in his opening match. Wimbledon has historically been Alexander Zverev's least successful Grand Slam. He holds a win rate of just 64% at the tournament and is yet to progress beyond the fourth round. Although he defeated Alexander Blockx in the opening round this year, he was pushed hard and needed tiebreaks in two of his three set victories.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jul 2026, 07:08:08 pm IST Valentin Royer vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play Day 4 at The Championships 🌱#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2026

2 Jul 2026, 06:47:15 pm IST Valentin Royer vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Valentin Royer Vs Alexander Zverev

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. IST

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London