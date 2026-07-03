Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On '100% Atta' And 'No Added Sugar' Claims?

What do '100% Atta' and 'No Added Sugar' legally mean?

On 29 May 2025, FSSAI issued an advisory titled "Discontinuation of use of the term '100%' on food labels and promotional content". The advisory states that the term "100%" is not defined under the Food Safety and Standards Act or its regulations and may create a misleading impression about a product’s composition or purity. It asked food businesses to discontinue its use on labels and advertising.