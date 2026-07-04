Frances Tiafoe Vs Alexander Bublik LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Can Bublik Continue His Grass-Court Magic?

Frances Tiafoe Vs Alexander Bublik LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the live score, key moments and point-by-point updates from the gentlemen singles third-round clash on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 04

Welcome to our live coverage from Court 2 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Frances Tiafoe faces Alexander Bublik in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The American has looked sharp through the opening two rounds, combining his trademark athleticism with aggressive shot-making to book his place in the last 32. Now, Tiafoe will be aiming to carry that momentum into the second week of Wimbledon with a victory over one of the tour's most unpredictable players. Standing across the net is Alexander Bublik, whose flair, powerful serve and unorthodox style make him one of the most entertaining players on the ATP Tour. The Kazakh is capable of producing moments of brilliance from anywhere on the court and has already shown impressive form to reach the third round. With a place in the fourth round at stake, fans can expect an entertaining contest featuring big serves, creative shot-making and plenty of drama. Follow Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and all the key moments from Wimbledon 2026.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 09:26:58 pm IST Frances Tiafoe Vs Alexander Bublik Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.