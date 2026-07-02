Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Filipino Eyes Revenge Against Aussie Rival

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Vikas Patwal
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Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.32 take on Aussie counterpart in round 2 match of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2

Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
Alexandra Eala takes on Maya Joint in the second round of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. AP Photo/Brian Inganga
Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 2 match of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 2. They last met in the Eastbourne final in June 2025, where Joint saved four match points to win the third-set tiebreak 12-10. However, a year apart, the situation has changed, as Eala has entered the top 30 club in the rankings, while Joint battled with injuries, leading to underwhelming results in 2026. However, in a major boost to her confidence, Joint overpowered the 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, in the first round. With both players in form, we could expect a cracker of a game at our hands today. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome

Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of the second round match of Wimbledon 2026 between Philippines' Alexandra Eala and Australia's Maya Joint. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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