Chasing Semi-Finals At Lord's: India Women Face Australia Test As South Africa Lurk

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Women vs Australia Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the preview, live streaming details, and other information for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash between IND-W and AUS-W on Sunday, June 28, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London

india vs australia preview ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026 group a semi-final how to watch
File photo of India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India face Australia in a must-win Group A clash at Lord's, with a victory securing their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

  • The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar in India

  • Australia have been unbeaten in the tournament, while India need to overcome the six-time champions to keep their title hopes alive

India Vs Australia Preview, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The marquee Group A clash between India and Australia at Lord's on Sunday (June 28) serves as a virtual quarterfinal for the Women in Blue.

While defending champions Australia sit comfortably at the top of the table with eight points, India and South Africa (tied at six points each) are locked in a battle for one of the semi-final spots.

A win for India guarantees their progression, but a loss will leave them at the mercy of South Africa's margin of victory against minnows Bangladesh in the early kick-off today.

The Group A qualification equations are not straightforward, and the Net Run Rate (NRR) is likely to play a role in deciding the top two finishers.

If India and South Africa win their respective final group matches today, both will have eight points each, forcing a three-way tie with the Aussies. But, since Australia hold a nearly insurmountable NRR of +4.724, the battle is between India and South Africa. India arrived with an NRR of +2.268, which is far superior to the Proteas' +0.734.

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Understand India women's semifinal qualification scenarios after loss to South Africa in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. - X/BCCI Women
South Africa's Chloe Tryon (left) and Marizanne Kapp score the winning runs as India players look on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. - | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
India's Shree Charani celebrates bowling and catching out South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - Nigel French/PA via AP
Australia's Georgia Wareham, center, celebrates with teammates after running out South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, on the ground, during the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday June 13, 2026. - (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Conversely, if India lose to Australia, they must rely on Bangladesh to upset South Africa to stay ahead on points. A South African victory in that scenario would move them to eight points and eliminate India outright.

Australia, undefeated, have been absolutely ruthless. They have blown away South Africa, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with convincing margins.

India also began their campaign with dominant wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands, but suffered a six-wicket loss to South Africa, severely denting their push for a top-two finish.

They did bounce back nicely with a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive. But the Aussies are record six-time winners. So, it's a different ball game for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co.

Hosts England and the West Indies have qualified for the semi-finals from Group B, ahead of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Scotland, and Ireland. England, the Group B winners, will face the Group A runners-up, while the Windies will face the Group A winners. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 30 and July 2, and both will be played at The Oval, London.

The 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup culminates with the Lord's final on July 5.

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs

India Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, and Renuka Thakur.

Australia Likely XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth/Megan Schutt.

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

The India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, June 28, at 7:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

The India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar in India.

India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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