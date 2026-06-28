India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Bat First At Lord's; IND-W - 11/0 (2 Overs)

India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Action Begins
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are at the crease. Lucy Hamilton opens the bowling attack for Australia women. India's opening partnership has not been upto the mark in this tournament but would want to change that in their most important game.
India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Captains At The Toss
Molineux: Actually we were going to have a bowl. Pheebs is back in, Alana King is missing out. Just conditions and matchups.
Harman: Going to bat first. Very important game for us, we thought let's just bat freely. One change. Kranti back in place of Nandni. These kind of pitches suit her. It's a fresh day, fresh mind. Today is the day to enjoy ourselves.
India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss & Playing XIs
India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud
India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat