India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Bat First At Lord's; IND-W - 11/0 (2 Overs)

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India face Australia in a must-win match at Lord's on Sunday. If India win, they qualify for the semis but if they lose, they are out of contention

India Vs Australia Live Cricket, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live blog covering this monumental IND-W vs AUS-W match at the iconic Lord's in London. This Group A fixture is nothing short of a high-stakes thriller for the Women in Blue, as they find themselves in a direct, intense scramble against South Africa, cruising to a big win against Bangladesh as we speak, for the final semifinal spot, while the undefeated Australians sit comfortably at the summit of the table. So, the onus is now on India to respond. But it's easier said than done. Australia, the defending champions, are looking to extend their record six titles, and so far, have been ruthless. Follow IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup LIVE score and updates, here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 07:08:13 pm IST India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Action Begins Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are at the crease. Lucy Hamilton opens the bowling attack for Australia women. India's opening partnership has not been upto the mark in this tournament but would want to change that in their most important game.

28 Jun 2026, 06:55:54 pm IST India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Captains At The Toss Molineux: Actually we were going to have a bowl. Pheebs is back in, Alana King is missing out. Just conditions and matchups. Harman: Going to bat first. Very important game for us, we thought let's just bat freely. One change. Kranti back in place of Nandni. These kind of pitches suit her. It's a fresh day, fresh mind. Today is the day to enjoy ourselves.

28 Jun 2026, 06:38:15 pm IST India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss & Playing XIs India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat. Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud