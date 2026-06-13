Scotland Vs Ireland LIVE Streaming: Women's T20 World Cup: IRE Put SCO To Bat First In Overcast Conditions

Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first
This is the first time Scotland and Ireland will face each other in Women's T20 World Cup
The match will be streamed live on the jio Hotstar app and website in India
Scotland and Ireland to lock horns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup group 2 match at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England on Saturday, June 13.
Ireland have already won the toss and put in Scotland to bat first. The condition is Manchester are overcast, while the wickets were in cover, which could lead to some assistance to the Irish bowlers at the start.
It will be the first meeting between the two sides in a Women's Cricket World Cup, with either Scotland or Ireland set to record their maiden victory in the tournament.
Ireland have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup on four occasions and have played 17 matches across those editions, but are still searching for their maiden victory.
Scotland, meanwhile, are preparing for just their second appearance in the tournament after making their debut in 2024 and have also yet to register a win, having lost all four of their matches so far.
Statistically Ireland have an edge over Scotland as they have won 9 off the 15 matches they have played so far in the past eight years but momentum in with the latter as they have won three of those games.
Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Update
Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in Manchester.
Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs
Scotland Women: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce(c), Sarah Bryce(w), Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Kirstie Gordon, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla
Ireland Women: Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire
Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Streaming Info
When and where will the match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland be played?
The match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England on Saturday, June 13.
Where can you watch the match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland?
The match 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.