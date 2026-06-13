Scotland Vs Ireland LIVE Streaming: Women's T20 World Cup: IRE Put SCO To Bat First In Overcast Conditions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Scotland Vs Ireland: Women's T20 World Cup: Check out the toss update, streaming details, preview and playing XIs of match 2 of ICC Women's World Cup between SCO and IRE in Manchester on Saturday, June 13

Scotland Vs Ireland LIVE Streaming: Womens T20 World Cup
Ireland and Scotland women take on in match 2 of ICC Women's World Cup 2026 in Manchester. Photo: X/Cricket Scotland
Summary of this article

  • Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • This is the first time Scotland and Ireland will face each other in Women's T20 World Cup

  • The match will be streamed live on the jio Hotstar app and website in India

Scotland and Ireland to lock horns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup group 2 match at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England on Saturday, June 13.

Ireland have already won the toss and put in Scotland to bat first. The condition is Manchester are overcast, while the wickets were in cover, which could lead to some assistance to the Irish bowlers at the start.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in a Women's Cricket World Cup, with either Scotland or Ireland set to record their maiden victory in the tournament.

Ireland have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup on four occasions and have played 17 matches across those editions, but are still searching for their maiden victory.

Scotland, meanwhile, are preparing for just their second appearance in the tournament after making their debut in 2024 and have also yet to register a win, having lost all four of their matches so far.

Statistically Ireland have an edge over Scotland as they have won 9 off the 15 matches they have played so far in the past eight years but momentum in with the latter as they have won three of those games.

Related Content
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt. - X/englandcricket
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Women face England Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 10. - X/ BCCIWomen
Nepal cricketers celebrate their win against UAE in 2nd T20I at Kirtipur. - | Photo: X/CricketNep

Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Update

Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in Manchester.

Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Playing XIs

Scotland Women: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce(c), Sarah Bryce(w), Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Kirstie Gordon, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla

Ireland Women: Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire

Scotland Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup: Streaming Info

When and where will the match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland be played?

The match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England on Saturday, June 13.

Where can you watch the match 2 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Ireland?

The match 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories