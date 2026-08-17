Shubman Gill’s ‘Superman Act’ Stuns Kamindu Mendis, Manjrekar Says, ‘He Had No Right To…’ - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Shubman Gill pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at extra cover to dismiss Kamindu Mendis as India tightened their grip on Sri Lanka in Galle.

Shubman Gills pulls off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Kamindu Mendis
Photo: Screengrab
Summary of this article

Shubman Gill stunned Kamindu Mendis with a spectacular one-handed catch off Kuldeep Yadav

India reduced Sri Lanka to 99 for five in morning session on day 3, with Siraj and Manav Suthar striking early

Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Gill’s effort as one of the best catches seen in the extra-cover region

Indian skipper Shubman Gill pulled off a one-handed stunner on the third day of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test match in Galle, to send back Kamindu Mendis packing. The visitors were already bossing the game with a terrific batting display on the first two days and then Mohammed Siraj and Manav Suthar dismantling the Lankan top-order on the third. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav joined the party in the 17 over of the Sri Lankan innings, tempting Mendis for a push drive but he was taken aback by Gill’s acrobatic act.

Mendis walked down the pitch, turning the delivery into a full leggie and driving it towards extra cover. The shot went slightly uppish, giving Gill a chance to leap to his left and take a stunning one-handed catch at extra cover. The Indian skipper held on to the ball with his left hand and made sure it did not pop out after hitting the ground. Mendis was left shell shocked while Gill & Co burst into celebration.

Sanjay Manjrekar Impressed

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on commentary at the time, could not believe what he had seen and reserved special praise for Gill.

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“Wow, he had no right to take that,” said Manjrekar.

“Honestly, it was never within his reach. Even the batter would have thought, ‘Yeah, it’s in the air, but it was well away.’ One of the best catches that you will see in that area.”

India Dominate Galle

The Sri Lankan top order was reduced to 99 for five after the Indian tweakers wreaked havoc at the Galle International Stadium. Sonal Dinusha (14) and Niroshan Dickwella (8) were batting at the break, with the hosts trailing by 363 runs.

India resumed from their overnight score of 460 for 9 and added only a couple of runs to finish their first innings on 462. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, needed a solid start to build a strong pursuit of that total.

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