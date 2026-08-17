IND Vs SL Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: Rain Threat Ends Play As India Take 178-Run Lead

Ravindra Jadeja strikes again, and what a moment for India! Sonal Dinusha’s remarkable innings comes to an end for 100, just minutes after reaching his maiden Test century. Jadeja gets one to drift in and turn sharply from around the wicket, beating Dinusha’s attempted flick and crashing into middle stump. The centurion walks back in disbelief after a superb fightback that began when Sri Lanka were 90/5. India have now picked up two wickets in three balls, leaving Sri Lanka nine down at 274/9. Jadeja has figures of 3/57 and is now closing in on the Sri Lankan tail.