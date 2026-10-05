Babar Azam Dropped! Pakistan Make Massive Changes In T20I Squad Ahead Of Series Against Sri Lanka

Babar's return to the T20I side, after he missed the 2025 Asia Cup, was underwhelming. He scored just 91 runs in six matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 112.34. He was left out of the XI for Pakistan's final Super Eight game against Sri Lanka. His World Cup strike rate is now the lowest among batters with 500-plus runs. His last T20I was on February 24.