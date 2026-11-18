Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson snapped at reporters over repetitive questions regarding Babar Azam’s batting form
Defending Babar’s near-50 Test average, Hesson urged the media to focus on Pakistan’s strong collective performance against Sri Lanka instead
Despite the coach's backing, Babar has posted modest returns in the series, managing 92 runs across three innings at an average of 30.66
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed his frustration during a press conference after being questioned once again about Babar Azam's recent batting form and whether the star batter's performances should concern Pakistani supporters ahead of next year's World Cup.
Hesson appeared visibly irritated by the repeated line of questioning and made it clear that he wanted journalists to shift their attention towards Pakistan's performance against Sri Lanka rather than repeatedly discussing Babar's individual form.
Babar's batting has remained a major talking point among Pakistan cricket fans, with expectations understandably high from one of the country's most prominent modern-day batters. Although the right-hander has produced occasional flashes of brilliance, concerns over his consistency have continued, particularly with an important ICC tournament on the horizon.
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Hesson Lashes Out - Watch Video
During the press conference, a journalist asked Hesson whether Pakistan supporters should be worried about Babar's current form or remain confident in the batter's abilities.
The Pakistan coach did not hide his annoyance while responding to the question.
"In all honesty, I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about him. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time," Hesson said after the second day's play in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
Clearly keen to move on from the subject, Hesson urged reporters to focus on the ongoing match and Pakistan's overall performance.
"Can we stop talking about the same questions every time and actually ask about the cricket that's being played? Pakistan are playing some good cricket here, so how about we start focusing on that? Next question, please," he added.
Babar Azam's Mixed Performance In The Sri Lanka Series
Despite Hesson's strong backing, Babar's performances in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka have been relatively modest.
The former Pakistan captain began the first Test, which eventually ended in a draw, with a half-century in the opening innings. He scored 50 runs before adding another 34 in the second innings. While those contributions offered some encouragement, he was unable to carry that momentum into the next match.
Babar's struggles continued in the second Test, where he managed just eight runs in Pakistan's first innings. He was dismissed by Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara while attempting to leave a delivery outside the off-stump.
Across three innings in the series, Babar has accumulated 92 runs at an average of 30.66. Although those figures have invited further scrutiny, Hesson has maintained that there is no reason for the team to panic about the batter's form.
With expectations surrounding Babar remaining high, his performances are likely to attract attention as Pakistan continue their preparations for future international assignments.