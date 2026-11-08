Mike Hesson To Stay Pakistan’s Interim Test Coach Till End of Current World Test Championship Cycle

Mike Hesson will continue as Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach until the current ICC World Test Championship cycle ends
Hesson already serves as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach and took interim charge during the England tour
The PCB source said Hesson will also be interim head coach for next year’s Test series against New Zealand
Mike Hesson will remain Pakistan's interim red-ball head coach until the end of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, according to a reliable Pakistan Cricket Board source.
Hesson is already Pakistan's white-ball head coach. He took interim charge of the Test side during the team's disastrous tour of England two months ago after the board removed Sarfaraz Ahmed midway through the series.
"Hesson will also be interim head coach for next year's Test series against New Zealand. The board and head coach have both conveyed this to the players as well," the source said to PTI.
Appointment and Timeline
Hesson joined Pakistan as white-ball head coach in May 2025. He then took on the interim red-ball role after Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked midway through the England tour.
The PCB source said the current arrangement will stay in place through the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
"Hesson's association with Pakistan cricket will be reviewed after next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. It will also then be decided who will be the head coach of the Test side for the next cycle of the World Test Championship," the source added.
Selection Powers Debate
He has emerged as a polarising figure in Pakistan cricket, with the cricket fraternity split over the wide powers given to him by the PCB in selection and other cricket matters.
The source said Hesson is very close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who has trusted him with all cricketing decisions.
On Sunday, Test captain Babar Azam admitted he had no role in selection matters and said those decisions were handled by the team management and selection committee.
Babar said his job was to get the best out of the 15-16 players provided to him. Several former players and critics have also questioned Hesson's habit of making frequent changes to teams and players across formats.