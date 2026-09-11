Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Under Cyber Scanner Over Alleged Pakistan Dressing-Room Leaks

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by the NCCIA over alleged dressing-room leaks
Their phones have been handed over to the agency for a possible forensic examination
The probe comes after disciplinary issues during Pakistan's England Test tour, with seven players sent home
Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have come under investigation over alleged leaks from the national team's dressing room, with the country's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) questioning the two senior players for nearly four hours.
According to a PTI report, the questioning comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's troubled Test tour of England, where seven players, including Rizwan and Imam, as well as two support staff members, were sent back home over disciplinary concerns.
PTI quoted a source as saying, "The inquiry will focus on alleged leaks from the dressing room during the England series."
The development marks an unusual escalation for Pakistan cricket, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approaching a cybercrime agency over allegations involving members of the national team. It is understood to be the first occasion on which the board has filed such a complaint against its own players.
The mobile phones belonging to Rizwan and Imam have been handed over to the NCCIA by the Pakistan team's security manager. The devices could now be subjected to forensic analysis as part of the agency's investigation.
According to a PTI source, both players have told the NCCIA that they have no objection to a forensic examination of their phones. However, Rizwan and Imam have asked for additional time to submit their written responses to the questions raised by the agency.
The PCB has confirmed that the NCCIA is looking into the allegations but has refrained from providing details while the investigation remains underway. A board spokesperson said no further comment would be made at this stage.
The latest investigation follows the PCB's decision to conduct its own disciplinary review after reports emerged about alleged misconduct within the Pakistan camp.
The board had said it had "initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally".
The matter also carries a political dimension, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi serving simultaneously as Pakistan's interior minister. The NCCIA operates under the interior ministry.