Champions League 2026-27: Bayern, Man Utd Shine As Como Stun Leipzig In Thrilling Matchday 1

Bayern Munich and Manchester United make emphatic winning starts to their Champions League campaigns
Como stun RB Leipzig 4-1 on their historic Champions League debut, while Lens snatch a dramatic late win over Slavia Prague
Fenerbahce-Roma and PSV-Shakhtar end in draws as Matchday 1 concludes with plenty of drama
Thursday night brought a dramatic close to Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, with six matches producing 19 goals and several standout storylines. Bayern Munich and Manchester United made emphatic statements, while Como delivered perhaps the biggest surprise of the night on their historic Champions League debut.
Bayern Munich Turn on the Style After Slow Start
Bayern Munich began their Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing Bodo/Glimt 5-0 at the Allianz Arena. The Norwegian side frustrated Bayern during a goalless first half, but the hosts exploded after the break. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring before Harry Kane doubled the advantage with a header.
Alphonso Davies then produced a powerful finish, while Michael Olise added two late goals to complete a dominant victory. Bodo/Glimt’s night got worse when Odin Bjortuft was sent off late in the contest. Bayern have now won their opening Champions League match in each of their last 23 campaigns, underlining their remarkable consistency in Europe’s elite competition.
Manchester United Make Winning Champions League Return
Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a convincing 4-0 victory over Azerbaijan champions Sabah at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko struck within three minutes to put United firmly in control before the interval.
Lisandro Martinez added the fourth after the restart as Michael Carrick’s side secured a clean sheet and three points. Patrick Dorgu was named UEFA’s Player of the Match after an influential display. The defeat was harsh on Sabah, who were making their debut in the competition’s league phase, but United’s greater quality eventually proved decisive. Sabah did, however, make Champions League history by fielding a starting XI containing 11 different nationalities.
Como Produce Biggest Surprise of the Night
Como enjoyed a historic Champions League debut by dismantling RB Leipzig 4-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Martin Baturina opened the scoring after just 15 minutes before Tasos Douvikas doubled Como’s advantage.
Assane Diao added a third early in the second half, and although Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig, substitute Mximo Perrone restored Como’s three-goal cushion late on. The result capped a remarkable rise for the Italian club and gave Cesc Fabregas’s side a dream start on European football’s biggest stage.
Fenerbahce and Roma Share the Spoils
Fenerbahce and Roma played out a 1-1 draw in Istanbul as both clubs marked their returns to the Champions League. Bryan Cristante put Roma ahead before Archie Brown equalised shortly after half-time with Fenerbahce’s first goal in the competition proper for 18 years.
The Turkish side pushed for a winner late on, but Nathan Ake’s header struck the crossbar as Roma held on for a point.
PSV Held by Shakhtar in Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Gleiker Mendoza produced a superb finish to give the Ukrainian side the lead late in the first half, but Sergino Dest restored parity shortly after the interval.
PSV pressed for a winner but could not find a breakthrough, while Dest also made an important defensive intervention late in the game.
Lens Complete Stunning Comeback Against Slavia Prague
Lens produced the most dramatic comeback of Thursday’s action, beating Slavia Prague 3-2 after trailing 2-1 deep into the game. Danijel Sturm scored twice for the hosts, while Abdallah Sima briefly levelled the contest.
Florian Thauvin equalised again in the 91st minute before Ruben Aguilar completed Lens’ remarkable turnaround in the third minute of stoppage time. Slavia had also been reduced to 10 men following Mikulas Konecny’s dismissal shortly after half-time.