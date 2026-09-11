Bayern Explode After Half-Time To Crush Bodø/Glimt In Champions League Opener

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 12:26 pm

Bayern Munich began their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena. The Norwegian side frustrated Bayern during a goalless first half, with goalkeeper Nikita Haikin making several important saves to keep the visitors level. However, Bayern broke through just two minutes after the restart when Jamal Musiala opened the scoring, triggering a second-half onslaught. Harry Kane soon added another before Alphonso Davies produced a superb half-volley to make it 3-0. Michael Olise then took centre stage, scoring twice as Vincent Kompany’s side turned the match into a rout. Bodø/Glimt’s night worsened further when Odin Luras Bjortuft was sent off late on. The emphatic win gave Bayern a perfect start to their league-phase campaign.