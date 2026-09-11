Bayern Explode After Half-Time To Crush Bodø/Glimt In Champions League Opener

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Bayern Munich began their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena. The Norwegian side frustrated Bayern during a goalless first half, with goalkeeper Nikita Haikin making several important saves to keep the visitors level. However, Bayern broke through just two minutes after the restart when Jamal Musiala opened the scoring, triggering a second-half onslaught. Harry Kane soon added another before Alphonso Davies produced a superb half-volley to make it 3-0. Michael Olise then took centre stage, scoring twice as Vincent Kompany’s side turned the match into a rout. Bodø/Glimt’s night worsened further when Odin Luras Bjortuft was sent off late on. The emphatic win gave Bayern a perfect start to their league-phase campaign.

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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights
Bayern's players celebrate after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Glimts Sondre Auklend
Glimt's Sondre Auklend, third from left, and Patrick Berg, centre right, greet Bayern's Michael Olise, centre left, Ismael Saibari, right, and Aleksandar Pavlovic, second from right, after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Julian Faye Lund
Glimt's goalkeeper Julian Faye Lund, right, clears the ball as Bayern's Ismael Saibari challenges during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Bayerns Michael Olise
Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Ismael Saibari
Bayern's Ismael Saibari, centre, and Glimt's Fredrik Sjovold challenge for the ball the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Bayerns Michael Olise
Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Referee Rade Obrenovic
Referee Rade Obrenovic shows the red card to Glimt's Odin Bjortuft, centre, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-
Glimt's goalkeeper Julian Faye Lund, right, clears the ball as Bayern's Ismael Saibari challenges during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Bayerns Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Bayerns Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane, third from left bottom, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss
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Bayern Vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Soccer highlights-Bayerns Jamal Musiala
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, center, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodo Glimt in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lennart Preiss

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