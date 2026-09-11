Rybakina Stuns Gauff In Three-Set Thriller To Reach First US Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 12:08 pm

Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to defeat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping US Open 2026 semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Gauff made the stronger start, using her movement and baseline consistency to take the opening set, but Rybakina gradually found her rhythm and began dictating rallies with her powerful serve and groundstrokes. The Kazakh broke Gauff in the second set and levelled the contest before stepping up the pressure in the decider. Rybakina moved 5-3 ahead, survived a brief Gauff comeback and broke again to seal victory after two hours and nine minutes. The win sends Rybakina into her first US Open final, where she will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. She will also become world No. 1 on Monday.