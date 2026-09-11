Rybakina Stuns Gauff In Three-Set Thriller To Reach First US Open Final

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Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to defeat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping US Open 2026 semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Gauff made the stronger start, using her movement and baseline consistency to take the opening set, but Rybakina gradually found her rhythm and began dictating rallies with her powerful serve and groundstrokes. The Kazakh broke Gauff in the second set and levelled the contest before stepping up the pressure in the decider. Rybakina moved 5-3 ahead, survived a brief Gauff comeback and broke again to seal victory after two hours and nine minutes. The win sends Rybakina into her first US Open final, where she will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. She will also become world No. 1 on Monday.

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US Open Semifinals Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, reacts as she wins her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 Semifinals
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, prepares to toss balls out after she won her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Elena Rybakina US Open Semifinals
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, gestures after she won her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Semifinals Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after she lost her match to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Coco Gauff US Open Semifinals
Coco Gauff, of the United States, leaves the court after she lost her match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Coco Gauff US Open 2026 Semifinals
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 Semifinals
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open 2026 Semifinals Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis 2026 Semifinals Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis 2026 Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Coco Gauff US Open Tennis Championships
Coco Gauff, of the United States, arrives for a match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, ahead of the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Championships
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, arrives for a match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, ahead of the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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