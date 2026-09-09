US Open 2026: Ben Shelton Dethrones Carlos Alcaraz In Late-Night Marathon To Set Up Semifinal Against Frances Tiafoe

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 9 September 2026 1:51 pm Published at: 9 September 2026 1:47 pm Updated on:

Ben Shelton ended Carlos Alcaraz’s title reign in the latest-finishing match in US Open history on Wednesday in New York. Shelton clinched a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) quarterfinal victory at 3:33 a.m., snapping Alcaraz’s 18-match Grand Slam winning streak to set up an all-American semifinal clash with Frances Tiafoe

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee 9 September 2026 1:51 pm Published at: 9 September 2026 1:47 pm Updated on:

Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates after winning against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. Heather Khalifa/AP Photo