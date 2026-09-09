Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova, US Open 2026: Belarusian Edges Czech Star To Reach Sixth Straight Semi-Final
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka kept her three-peat bid alive with a grueling 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7) quarterfinal win over Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova. The world No. 1 edged a tight opening set before Noskova fought back, utilizing heavy groundstrokes to claim a 4-2 lead in the decider. Down and facing the end of her title reign and rankings grip, Sabalenka dug deep to level before clinching a tense tie-break with a second-serve ace. The nearly three-hour thriller advances Sabalenka to her sixth straight Flushing Meadows semifinal, where she will face No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina threatens Sabalenka's 99-week hold on the top ranking heading into Wednesday's matches.
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