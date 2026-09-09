Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova, US Open 2026: Belarusian Edges Czech Star To Reach Sixth Straight Semi-Final

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Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka kept her three-peat bid alive with a grueling 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7) quarterfinal win over Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova. The world No. 1 edged a tight opening set before Noskova fought back, utilizing heavy groundstrokes to claim a 4-2 lead in the decider. Down and facing the end of her title reign and rankings grip, Sabalenka dug deep to level before clinching a tense tie-break with a second-serve ace. The nearly three-hour thriller advances Sabalenka to her sixth straight Flushing Meadows semifinal, where she will face No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina threatens Sabalenka's 99-week hold on the top ranking heading into Wednesday's matches.

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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Nosková US open quarter final highlights
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates winning a match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Sabalenka world No 1 ranking US Open 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates winning a match against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova head to head
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, left, and Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, meet at the net after Sabalenka won a match during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Linda Noskova Wimbledon champion US Open
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Sabalenka Noskova US Open quarterfinal
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Linda Nosková US Open 2026
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Nosková US Open tennis
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Nosková US Open 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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