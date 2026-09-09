Frances Tiafoe Vs Alex Michelsen, US Open 2026: American Overcomes Compatriot In Epic Five-Set Thriller

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Frances Tiafoe staged a stunning comeback from two sets down and a 3-0 deficit in the fifth, outlasting compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a four-hour, 38-minute thriller to reach his third US. Open semifinal. The 11th-seeded Tiafoe shook off a sluggish start, capitalizing when Michelsen faltered serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set. Tiafoe dug deep in the final-set tiebreaker to seal the win, joining Andre Agassi as the only American men this century to reach three semifinals at Flushing Meadows while securing his return to the top 10.

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Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen US open quarter final highlights
Frances Tiafoe, left, of the United States, and Alex Michelsen, of the United States, embrace after Tiafoe won their match in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen US open quarter final
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen US open quarter final action
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, points to the crowd during a match against Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen us open
Alex Michelsen, of the United States, reacts during a match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Frances Tiafoe epic five-set thriller
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns the ball to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open quarterfinals 2026
Alex Michelsen, of the United States, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Tiafoe Michelsen highlights
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns the ball to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alex Michelsen us open tennis 2026
Alex Michelsen, of the United States, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen tennis gallery
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, looks to return the ball to Alex Michelsen, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open tennis photo gallery 2026
Alex Michelsen, of the United States, serves to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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