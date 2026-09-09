Frances Tiafoe Vs Alex Michelsen, US Open 2026: American Overcomes Compatriot In Epic Five-Set Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 September 2026 2:51 pm

Frances Tiafoe staged a stunning comeback from two sets down and a 3-0 deficit in the fifth, outlasting compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a four-hour, 38-minute thriller to reach his third US. Open semifinal. The 11th-seeded Tiafoe shook off a sluggish start, capitalizing when Michelsen faltered serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set. Tiafoe dug deep in the final-set tiebreaker to seal the win, joining Andre Agassi as the only American men this century to reach three semifinals at Flushing Meadows while securing his return to the top 10.