Ben Shelton Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026: American Powerhouse Dethrones Spaniard In Historic Late-Night Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 September 2026 3:42 pm

Ben Shelton dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a historic, record-breaking late-night US Open thriller. Ending at 3:33 a.m. in front of a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd, the exhausting 4-hour, 28-minute war saw Shelton seal victory with a blistering 146 mph ace, snapping Alcaraz's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak. Despite a brave fight from a visibly fatigued Alcaraz, who vomited before the fifth set, the American powerhouse advanced to his third major semifinal. Shelton will now face compatriot Frances Tiafoe, who mounted a stunning comeback against Alex Michelsen, ensuring an American finalist and keeping alive hopes for a first men's major title since 2003.