Ben Shelton Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2026: American Powerhouse Dethrones Spaniard In Historic Late-Night Thriller

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Ben Shelton dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a historic, record-breaking late-night US Open thriller. Ending at 3:33 a.m. in front of a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd, the exhausting 4-hour, 28-minute war saw Shelton seal victory with a blistering 146 mph ace, snapping Alcaraz's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak. Despite a brave fight from a visibly fatigued Alcaraz, who vomited before the fifth set, the American powerhouse advanced to his third major semifinal. Shelton will now face compatriot Frances Tiafoe, who mounted a stunning comeback against Alex Michelsen, ensuring an American finalist and keeping alive hopes for a first men's major title since 2003.

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Ben Shelton Vs Carlos Alcaraz US open quarter final highlights
Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates after winning against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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US Open 2026 mens singles quarterfinal result
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, acknowledges the fans after losing to Ben Shelton, of the United States, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton beats Carlos Alcaraz quarter final
Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after winning their match in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open tennis American soccer player Trinity Rodman
American soccer player Trinity Rodman, center, watches her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, play Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Ben Shelton super tiebreak US Open
Ben Shelton, of the United States, stretches for a return in the fifth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
5/10
Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz us open tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return in the fourth set to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz us open tennis quarterfinal
Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits a return at the net during the third set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Carlos Alcaraz us open tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return in the fifth set to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
8/10
US Open 2026 quarterfinal
Fans cheer in the fifth set of a match between Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton us open tennis
Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits an overheard return in the fifth set against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Mens singles quarterfinal 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning the fourth set against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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