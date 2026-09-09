FC Porto Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Sky Blues Down Dragons 2-0 Behind Haaland Brace

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Manchester City kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, courtesy of a second-half double from Erling Haaland. After a scoreless first half, the Norwegian striker broke the deadlock moments after the restart in the 47th minute with a well-placed header, before sealing the three points later in the match. The decisive brace marked a historic milestone for Haaland, bringing his tally to 36 Champions League goals for City and moving him level with Sergio Agüero as the club's joint-top scorer in the competition. While Enzo Maresca’s side labored at times against disciplined Portuguese opponents, their clinical edge proved enough to successfully launch their European bid.

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Champions League: FC Porto vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Porto's Jakub Kiwior embrace at the the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Champions League: Manchester City vs FC Porto Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts as Referee Szymon Marciniak shows him a yellow card during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: FC Porto vs Manchester City Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed chance to score, next to Porto's Nehuen Perez, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs FC Porto Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs after the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League: FC Porto vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, scores his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs FC Porto
Manchester City players celebrate after Erling Haaland, right, scored the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: FC Porto vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Porto's William Gomes argue during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Manchester City vs FC Porto
Manchester City's Marc Guehi jumps for the ball with Porto's Pepe, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Champions League Soccer Match: FC Porto vs Manchester City
Porto's Pablo Rosario jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, right, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs FC Porto
Manchester City's Erling Haaland attempts a header at goal above Porto's Jakub Kiwior during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Portugal Champions League Soccer: FC Porto vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs after the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

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