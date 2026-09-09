FC Porto Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Sky Blues Down Dragons 2-0 Behind Haaland Brace
Manchester City kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, courtesy of a second-half double from Erling Haaland. After a scoreless first half, the Norwegian striker broke the deadlock moments after the restart in the 47th minute with a well-placed header, before sealing the three points later in the match. The decisive brace marked a historic milestone for Haaland, bringing his tally to 36 Champions League goals for City and moving him level with Sergio Agüero as the club's joint-top scorer in the competition. While Enzo Maresca’s side labored at times against disciplined Portuguese opponents, their clinical edge proved enough to successfully launch their European bid.
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