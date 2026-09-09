Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan, UCL: Los Blancos Hold Off The Nerazzurri 2-1 In Opener As Mbappé Matches Raúl's Record

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Real Madrid opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 14th minute by capitalizing on a defensive error, a milestone strike that brought him level with Raúl on 71 Champions League goals. Los Blancos doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Federico Valverde charged down goalkeeper Josep Martínez to bundle the ball home. Inter responded with intense pressure and 21 total attempts, finally breaking through in the 71st minute through Carlos Augusto, who converted a cross from Lautaro Martínez. Despite a nervy finish under heavy visiting onslaught, Madrid's defense held firm to secure the three points.

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Champions League: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior falls next to Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck and Benjamin Pavard during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Champions League: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe jumps for the ball against Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates the opening goal, during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Josep Martinez reacts after the goal by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto picks up the ball after scoring his team's first goal, during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez tries to score a goal during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu receives a yellow card during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Vinicius Junior UEFA Champions League 2026-27
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior kicks the ball during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde scores his side's second goal during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
Real Madrid players jump while forming a barrier during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Champions League Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid fans hold up Ceuta flags in support of the city's residents during a Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

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