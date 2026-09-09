Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan, UCL: Los Blancos Hold Off The Nerazzurri 2-1 In Opener As Mbappé Matches Raúl's Record

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 September 2026 4:30 pm

Real Madrid opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 14th minute by capitalizing on a defensive error, a milestone strike that brought him level with Raúl on 71 Champions League goals. Los Blancos doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Federico Valverde charged down goalkeeper Josep Martínez to bundle the ball home. Inter responded with intense pressure and 21 total attempts, finally breaking through in the 71st minute through Carlos Augusto, who converted a cross from Lautaro Martínez. Despite a nervy finish under heavy visiting onslaught, Madrid's defense held firm to secure the three points.