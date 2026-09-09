InDepth | From Nepal to Ladakh: Why the Himalayas Need a Cross-Border Early Warning System

The Chamoli floods, triggered by a glacier collapse from the slope of Ronti peak, left over 200 people dead. Many also went missing or were trapped inside the tunnels of hydro-power projects due to the flash floods raging in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers. There were no heavy rainfall warnings or weather alerts prior to the floods. The Sutlej floods of 2005, caused by the bursting of the glacier-fed Pareechu Lake in the Chinese territory of Tibet, inflicted widespread destruction on Himachal Pradesh but there was no loss of life. The floods wrecked roads, bridges, power projects and villages along the banks of the Sutlej. But early warnings had enabled timely evacuations, making a critical difference.