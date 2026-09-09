RSS Plans More Foreign Trips As It Looks To Establish Its Presence On The Global Stage

Highlighting the fact that the organisation has grown from strength to strength in its 100-year journey and has reached a position where some of its members are now part of the Union government, Ashok Malik, a New Delhi-based analyst, partner and chair (India) of The Asia Group, says: “This is a huge achievement. People around the world, be it intellectuals, members of the Indian diaspora, academics, business groups and other stakeholders, want to know more about the RSS.”