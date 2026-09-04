After New York & Toronto, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In London As Part Of Centenary Outreach

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2, is scheduled to remain in the United Kingdom until September 7

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
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Summary of this article

  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in London as part of the organisation’s centenary outreach programme, following visits to New York and Toronto.

  • During the UK visit, Bhagwat is meeting faith leaders and academics, with a “Celebration of Oneness” event scheduled for September 6.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is in London as part of the organisation's overseas outreach programme during its centenary year.

Bhagwat, who arrived in London on September 2, is scheduled to remain in the United Kingdom until September 7. The RSS, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, is marking 100 years this year.

As per RSS , Bhagwat's visit to London follows engagements in New York and Toronto as part of a three-city outreach programme.

In New York on August 29, Bhagwat addressed a multi-faith meeting attended by 175 participants. He also addressed the “Universal Oneness” conference at Madison Square Garden, where the organisers said more than 6,000 delegates representing 250 organisations participated.

Bhagwat later travelled to Toronto, where he addressed the “Hindu Vishwa Bandhu” conference. The organisers said more than 2,000 delegates representing 175 organisations from Canada's provinces attended the gathering.

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During his London visit, Bhagwat is meeting faith leaders, academics, researchers and other public figures. He has visited the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden and the Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara and is also scheduled to visit a Jain temple.

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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A community leaders' reception and dialogue titled “Celebration of Oneness” is scheduled for September 6. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK, with support from Integral, is organising the event, with more than 310 community organisations and associations expected to participate.

The RSS said its centenary outreach focuses on civilisational dialogue, social harmony and its concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “the world is one family”.

The organisation's 2025-26 annual report records more than 152,000 service initiatives across India and over 134,000 regular local gatherings, including daily shakhas, according to the release.

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