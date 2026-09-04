Pakistan Forces Kill 12 Baloch Militants, Foil Attack On Bhag City

Pakistani forces killed 12 Baloch militants in an intelligence-based operation in Kalat.
Around 40 militants attacked three facilities in Bhag city using heavy weapons and grenades.
Five people, including two policemen, were injured before security forces forced the attackers to retreat.
Pakistani security forces killed 12 militants belonging to Baloch insurgent groups in Balochistan’s Kalat district, while police and paramilitary forces foiled an attempt by around 40 armed militants to take control of Bhag city on Friday, leaving five people injured, including two policemen.
PTI reported that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said 12 militants were killed during intelligence-based operations in Kalat on Wednesday.
"During the conduct of the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was identified, monitored and busted through prompt surgical action and 12 terrorists were killed,” it said.
The ISPR said the counter-terrorism campaign under 'Azm-i-Istehkam' by security forces and law enforcement agencies would “continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”.
In Bhag city, militants attacked a police station, the assistant commissioner’s office and a bank on Friday. According to PTI, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said around 40 militants were involved in the attack.
The attackers used “heavy weapons, rocket launchers, machine guns, sniper rifles and hand grenades”, Rind said.
Rind said the militants failed to take control of the Bhag police station or seize weapons from the facility. Security forces engaged the attackers in a gun battle for nearly two hours before forcing them to retreat.
PTI reported that five people were injured in the attack, including two policemen.