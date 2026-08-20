Six Pakistani Seafarers Injured In Houthi Attack Return Home, Bodies Of Two Killed Repatriated

Six Pakistani seafarers injured in the Houthi attack on Tihamah return to Pakistan.
Bodies of two Pakistani sailors killed in the August 11 attack are repatriated.
Pakistan condemns the attack and says it will assist the injured sailors and bereaved families.
Six Pakistani seafarers injured in a Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea have returned home, while the mortal remains of two Pakistani sailors killed in the assault were also repatriated on Thursday, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
Six Pakistani seafarers were injured and two others were killed when the Tanzania-flagged vessel Tihamah was targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on August 11. According to PTI, four seafarers — three Pakistanis and an Indonesian — were killed and several others injured in the attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have intensified attacks following the announcement of a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels last month.
"The six Pakistani sailors injured in the recent Houthi attack on a Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessel have safely returned to Pakistan, while the mortal remains of the two Pakistani sailors who tragically lost their lives have also been repatriated," Dar said in a post on X on Thursday.
According to PTI, Saudi Airlines flight SV700 brought the deceased Pakistani sailors and two injured crew members, while Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-762 brought the remaining four injured sailors to Karachi. Officials from the Saudi Embassy and the Pakistan government received them at the Karachi airport.
Dar said all relevant stakeholders had been directed to ensure their safe, dignified and expeditious repatriation.
He commended the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah and Pakistan's Embassy in Riyadh for their prompt and dedicated efforts to facilitate the return of the injured sailors and repatriation of the bodies from Yemen, followed by their onward travel to Pakistan.
He also appreciated the cooperation extended by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, including the medical assistance and arrangements provided in Jeddah.
"Pakistan condemns the attack in the strongest terms and reiterates that the safety and security of seafarers must be ensured at all times. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance to the injured sailors and the bereaved families," he added.
PTI reported that the Pakistan government had been facing pressure to secure the release of the sailors, with their families regularly holding media conferences to highlight their plight.