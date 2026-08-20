Six Pakistani Seafarers Injured In Houthi Attack Return Home, Bodies Of Two Killed Repatriated

Six Pakistani seafarers were injured and two others were killed when the Tanzania-flagged vessel Tihamah was targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on August 11. According to PTI, four seafarers — three Pakistanis and an Indonesian — were killed and several others injured in the attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have intensified attacks following the announcement of a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels last month.