A Milk Bottle, A Schoolbag: 582 Skeletons Unearthed At Sri Lanka Site Linked To Tamil Civilian Killings

582 skeletons, including those of babies and young children, have been uncovered at a mass grave in Chemmani near Jaffna.
Investigators have recovered more than 160 belongings and are yet to establish the identities or cause of death of the victims.
Rights groups and relatives of missing people are demanding an international investigation into the suspected mass killings.
The remains of 582 people, including babies and young children, have been uncovered from a mass grave in northern Sri Lanka, where investigators are examining allegations that Tamil civilians were killed and buried during the country's civil war.
The excavation at Chemmani, near Jaffna, is the largest mass grave investigation in Sri Lanka and comes after decades of delays in examining suspected mass killings of Tamil civilians. According to The Telegraph, investigators have recovered more than 160 belongings, including a child's toy, a milk bottle, footwear, bangles and a blue schoolbag.
Authorities are yet to establish whether any of the 582 bodies belong to people listed among Sri Lanka's missing. Identifying the dead will require forensic examination and potentially DNA comparisons with relatives.
Chemmani Investigation Resumes After Years Of Delay
The Chemmani site first came under scrutiny in 1998 during the trial of Dewage Somaratne Rajapaksa, a Sri Lankan soldier, for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old Tamil schoolgirl. He is in prison and faces a death sentence.
Rajapaksa told investigators that between 300 and 400 Tamils who had disappeared from security forces' custody had been killed and buried at Chemmani.
An excavation in 1999 recovered 15 skeletons. A government investigation said 10 of them showed evidence of assault and murder, but the inquiry then stopped for decades.
The site came under scrutiny again in February 2025, when construction workers discovered skeletal remains near a Hindu cremation ground, prompting the current excavation.
A court ordered a forensic excavation, but the work stopped after funding ran out. The excavation resumed in April this year after the government allocated 21 million Sri Lankan rupees, or about £47,000, for excavation of the mass graves.
Investigators have uncovered adults, children and infants lying in clusters and, in some cases, on top of one another. In one case, a headless human skeleton was found with both hands bound against its chest.
Forensic Tests Needed To Identify Victims
Authorities have not yet established the identities of the 582 people or how they died. The identification process could involve forensic examination and DNA comparisons with relatives of people listed as missing.
The discovery comes after decades of delays in investigations into suspected mass killings of Tamil minorities.
During Sri Lanka's civil war, which lasted from 1983 to 2009, tens of thousands of people, mostly Tamils, were killed and thousands forcibly disappeared.
The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), also known as the Tamil Tigers, fought for an independent state in the north and east after decades of ethnic tensions and discrimination.
Both the Sri Lankan security forces and the LTTE have been accused of abductions, killings, rape and other abuses. Jaffna remained under military control from 1995 until the end of the war.
Relatives Demand International Investigation
The Telegraph reported that rights groups and relatives of the missing have called for an international investigation, arguing that previous inquiries into Sri Lanka’s mass graves failed to identify victims or prosecute perpetrators.
The government insists that the Chemmani investigation remains independent and should proceed through domestic institutions.
Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara dismissed accusations that government agencies had failed Tamil families.
“I’m appealing to everyone. Don’t measure these organisations by their past records, but measure them by the way they work under our government,” he said.
Yogarasa Kanagaranjini, president of the Association for Relatives of the Enforced Disappeared in the north and east of Sri Lanka, rejected domestic investigations.
“We will never accept domestic mechanisms or investigations established by the Sri Lankan government.
“The Sri Lankan state will never deliver justice to us.”
Authorities are yet to establish how the victims died.