AISA Alleges Delhi Police Took President Neha Bora Away In Unauthorised Vehicle

AISA claimed Neha Bora’s whereabouts are unknown after she was allegedly taken away by Delhi Police without a female constable, raising concerns over the circumstances of the incident

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. File Photo| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook