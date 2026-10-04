AISA Alleges Delhi Police Took President Neha Bora Away In Unauthorised Vehicle

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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AISA claimed Neha Bora’s whereabouts are unknown after she was allegedly taken away by Delhi Police without a female constable, raising concerns over the circumstances of the incident

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Neha Bora
All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. File Photo| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Summary of this article

  • AISA alleged Delhi Police took its president Neha Bora away in an unauthorised vehicle without a female constable.

  • The student body claimed her whereabouts were unknown, while the allegations remained independently unverified.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Sunday alleged that its president, Neha Bora, had been taken away by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle without a female constable, and claimed that her whereabouts were unknown.

In a post on X, AISA issued an SOS, alleging that Bora had been picked up by police and that the organisation did not know where she was being taken.

A post from Bora’s account questioned the police action, saying, “Where is Delhi Police taking Neha on their own? This is not detention, it is kidnapping!”

The allegations could not be independently verified immediately. More details awaited.

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