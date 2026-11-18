Among these were children like Vedant, 13, who has been dealing with tonsillitis since childhood and has a tendency to fall sick during winters due to low immunity. His school switches to hybrid mode, giving students like him an opportunity to take classes from home. It, however, turned into a nightmare for the parents last year. Vedant’s father works in Bengaluru and his mother goes to her office in Delhi. So, there was no one to monitor his online classes and classwork and homework schedules. While he manages most of the stuff on his own, sometimes he gets stuck. “Like, last year, the teacher asked children to upload scanned copies of their homework to a particular drive. I could not help him and his grandmother, who was home, naturally could do nothing. He ended up missing the deadline and broke down,” says the mother. She is anticipating the same frustrations this year as her request for work from home was struck down by her employer. For her, the situation is all the more difficult because Vedant’s twin sister, Vihana, goes to school and continues with her badminton coaching, which, she feels, emotionally impacts Vedant.