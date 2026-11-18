Imagine being woken up by your child in the middle of the night, gasping for breath. Any parent’s heart would skip a beat. That’s what happened two years ago when Aditya (name changed), seven, woke up one winter night and told his father: “Dad, I can’t breathe.”
Outside, Delhi was shrouded in what looked like fog, but it was, in fact, a thick blanket of smog. Visibility had dropped, but the effects of polluted air could be felt with every breath.
Aditya’s father rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors administered a nebuliser to help him breathe. The episode wasn’t the first one.
Persistent cough, runny nose and recurring bouts of illness had begun when Aditya was barely two. Every winter brought another round of symptoms. His parents tried medication and alternative treatments like homoeopathy and ayurveda. But the episodes continued. By the time Aditya turned eight, the inflammation of his adenoids—small masses of lymphatic tissue located behind the nasal passage that help the body fight infections—had become severe enough to affect his hearing. In June this year, he underwent surgery to have them removed.
This winter is his first since the surgery. “I hope this season is a little easier for him,” says his father.
The beginning of this winter hasn’t been easy at all. For anyone, but especially for children. On the night of Diwali, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the “very poor” to “severe” range. In Mumbai, the financial capital of India, it was in the “poor” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.
This has become a recurring trend.
There was a time when, during winters, Delhi would wake up to a gentle nip in the air, mist-covered mornings, sunlit afternoons and evenings that called for long walks in neighbourhood parks. Today, winter arrives wrapped in a thick blanket of smog, with toxic air and grey skies obscuring the winter sun. Breathing itself has become a health hazard, outdoor walks a luxury and stepping out without checking the AQI an exercise in anxiety. Delhi now resembles a dystopian landscape straight out of a post-apocalyptic novel, where people navigate toxic skies, wear masks to survive and learn to live with an environment that is slowly killing people.
The problem is not limited to Delhi alone. The entire northern belt of India, often described as the country’s lungs, is gasping for breath under a thick blanket of pollution, turning cities and towns into virtual gas chambers during winters. This year, Mumbai was the first to make headlines for severe pollution. Post-Diwali, many cities across India were in news.
Pollution, however, is no longer a seasonal crisis. “Public- health discourse errs by treating pollution as a winter-only respiratory nuisance, ignoring the chronic, toxic baseline children inhale across all seasons,” says Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment. Winter conditions trap pollutants close to the ground, making the crisis more visible. However, children continue to encounter fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and ozone on their way to school, in playgrounds and around their homes all year long.
Toxic air is having a profound impact on India’s health. A Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-Ernst & Young report, published in November, attributes more than two million deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution.
While adults are learning to navigate this crisis, children are finding it difficult to cope. Their developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to pollutants. Every breath they take carries an invisible burden. They are repeatedly falling ill, missing school, withdrawing from outdoor activities and growing up with restrictions. Asthma, respiratory illnesses, reduced lung function and other long-term health risks threaten not just their present but also their future. A generation that should be running freely, playing outdoors, breathing deeply and growing stronger is instead learning to live with polluted air. With toxic air becoming a year-round public-health emergency, for many families, masks, air purifiers, inhalers and nebulisers are no longer occasional precautions but everyday essentials.
Air pollution is not merely robbing the present generation of its right to breathe clean air; it is also threatening the health and future of generations yet unborn. Research shows its impact begins in the womb, increasing the risk of premature births and low birth weight and continues through childhood, affecting lung development, immunity and cognitive abilities.
Given how profound the problem is, the absence of a concrete policy is disconcerting.
India does not lack air pollution laws, regulations or government programmes. What is missing is a comprehensive, year-round air-pollution policy that treats clean air as a public-health priority rather than an emergency response to deteriorating air quality.
The crisis raises a larger question: what kind of future are we leaving for the next generation?
Empty Classrooms
As pollution rises to hazardous levels, many schools, particularly in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), increasingly begin to resemble deserted buildings, with classrooms emptying out and playgrounds falling silent. Parents, worried about the impact of toxic air on their children’s health, prefer to keep them indoors rather than expose them to harmful pollutants.
What should be the most vibrant spaces for childhood, learning and play are instead turning into places children are forced to stay away from. While their education becomes hostage to the quality of the air they breathe, they also miss out on physical activities, social interactions and a normal school routine.
A survey of 1,257 children aged 6–15, carried out between October and March across Delhi-NCR by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, found that 55 per cent had missed school in the said period because of pollution-related health problems. While nearly 44 per cent had visited a doctor for health concerns, including breathing difficulties, cough, headaches and fatigue, 63 per cent of those who sought medical attention required multiple visits.
Among these were children like Vedant, 13, who has been dealing with tonsillitis since childhood and has a tendency to fall sick during winters due to low immunity. His school switches to hybrid mode, giving students like him an opportunity to take classes from home. It, however, turned into a nightmare for the parents last year. Vedant’s father works in Bengaluru and his mother goes to her office in Delhi. So, there was no one to monitor his online classes and classwork and homework schedules. While he manages most of the stuff on his own, sometimes he gets stuck. “Like, last year, the teacher asked children to upload scanned copies of their homework to a particular drive. I could not help him and his grandmother, who was home, naturally could do nothing. He ended up missing the deadline and broke down,” says the mother. She is anticipating the same frustrations this year as her request for work from home was struck down by her employer. For her, the situation is all the more difficult because Vedant’s twin sister, Vihana, goes to school and continues with her badminton coaching, which, she feels, emotionally impacts Vedant.
While online education becomes imperative when pollution peaks, Sudha Acharya, principal of Delhi’s ITL Public School in Dwarka, feels it is not a substitute for schools. “For very young children, sitting through an online class for several hours is particularly difficult, while working parents often cannot supervise them through the day,” she says. The problem is compounded by unequal access to digital devices, with some families having to manage two children and their parents’ work requirements with just one phone or laptop, adds Acharya.
A disparity in bank balances of their parents is what separates Ishtiyaq (name changed) from Vedant. Ishtiyaq, 12, lives in a cramped home in Seemapuri in Delhi with his family. Like Vedant, he also experiences breathing discomfort in winters and misses school. While Vedant has access to a laptop, Ishtiyaq has to manage on his father’s mobile phone, which is not exclusively available to him all the time.
“How do you expect these children to learn under such circumstances?” asks the principal of a government school in Delhi. Many children in these schools come from economically weaker households, where parents may not even own a smartphone and even if they do, the device is often shared among several members, she adds.
2mn+ No. of deaths in India in 2023 attributable to air pollution
Parents from poor socio-economic backgrounds are forced to make harsh decisions. Take Shashi, for instance, who works as a cook in households in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. Despite knowing that her children, aged five and four, will fall behind, she has decided not to send them to school for a month. “Spending money on medicines repeatedly is something that I can’t afford,” she says. Absenteeism leads to poor academic performance. A 2021 study found that increased air pollution was associated with lower school attendance and declining reading and mathematics outcomes among children aged 5–16 in rural India.
The disruption caused by pollution-related school closures extends well beyond academics, affecting students’ participation in extracurricular activities, sports and opportunities to build confidence, says a teacher at a private school near Delhi’s Red Fort. Acharya urges authorities to find a lasting solution to Delhi’s pollution crisis before another generation of children loses out on valuable learning time.
The effects of air pollution are not just physical. They impact them at an emotional and psychological level as well.
Toxic air is stealing childhoods.
Missing Athleticism
As pollution levels soar, playgrounds fall silent, parks empty out and outdoor sports become a health risk. Children are increasingly confined to their homes, missing out on the simple but vital experiences of running, cycling and playing with their friends in neighbourhood parks.
It was only this year that Pune-based Rishabh, 13, started riding a bicycle. He cannot participate in any sports. Football, swimming, badminton and cricket became activities he struggled to pursue. “He is interested, but he is not able to do it,” says his mother, Rina Sagare. For years, Rishabh has suffered from recurrent throat and nasal infections, persistent sneezing, a blocked nose and disrupted sleep. His frustration, says his mother, does not always come out in words. Sometimes, it appears when he sees his friends doing things he cannot manage and then he begins to criticise himself.
That is the cost of restricted childhoods: not only the games left unplayed, but the possibility that children begin to believe something is wrong with them.
Some children take up sports but are not able to continue. Aditya has been participating in gymnastics and then took up cricket, but had to give up both. “He was at an age when children should be running, playing and discovering what their bodies could do. Instead, his stamina suffered, outdoor activities had to be curtailed and we learnt to organise routines around the quality of the air,” his father says.
For young children aspiring to become professional athletes, air pollution is emerging as a serious barrier to their dreams. Science says that young children breathe more air relative to their body weight as compared to adults, which increases their exposure to pollutants. “While persistent coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, sore throats, bronchitis and recurring respiratory infections are among the symptoms that can bring children to medical attention, repeated injury during the years of lung development can have consequences that extend into adulthood,” says Dr Ishwar Gilada, consultant in infectious diseases at Unison Medicare and Research Centre, Mumbai.
Regular exposure to polluted air can reduce lung capacity, impair respiratory development and lower physical endurance, making it harder for children to train, run and compete at their full potential. Outdoor sports such as football, cricket, athletics and cycling become particularly challenging when pollution levels are high.
“The November-January period is especially difficult when children frequently develop breathing difficulties. Young children don’t come to the ground at all,” says Devendra Sharma from Delhi’s Sonnet Cricket Club, which has produced cricketers like Rishabh Pant.
464 Estimated no. of children under five who died daily in India in 2021 from illnesses attributable to air pollution
These are unprecedented problems and coaches now have to find ways to make the most of the situation. Sharma has changed training schedules to minimise exposure, asking younger children to avoid early-morning practice. On days when the air is visibly smoky or there is a strong smell of pollution, strenuous training is stopped altogether and children under 12 are not allowed on the ground. Older players preparing for state and national competitions, however, have to continue practising, albeit with restrictions.
The disruption breaks the rhythm of coaches as well. “We come to the ground with a particular mindset, wanting to train children and get the best out of them, but we are unable to do so,” says Sharma, adding that cleaner air would give young players more time to train and help those competing at state, national and international levels perform better.
At Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, activities have moved indoors, which has significantly affected the quality and intensity of wrestling training. Outdoor routines such as running, warm-ups and other physical conditioning exercises cannot be replicated adequately within the indoor facility. “While children continue to practise on the wrestling mats, the absence of regular outdoor drills has affected their preparation and overall fitness,” says Ashok Kumar, a coach.
The disruption, he believes, could also have consequences for young athletes’ future performance. “With children beginning sports training at an early age, prolonged exposure to polluted air and the resulting restrictions on physical activity could undermine their fitness and sporting potential, he says.
The playing field is no longer equal: while talent and hard work determine sporting success, the quality of the air children breathe could determine how far they can go.
Delhi’s worsening air pollution is also forcing a rethink of sports calendars.
In November 2023, the Delhi government suspended all zonal sports tournaments and Delhi State School Games amid toxic air. Last year, the Commission for Air Quality Management urged four NCR states to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December to protect students.
Even professional sport has not been spared. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shifted the Under-23 cricket tournament knockouts from Delhi to Mumbai last year, while the New Delhi Half Marathon, GSI Cyclothon and IAU 50 km World Championships were among the events postponed. In August 2026, Delhi revised its school sports calendar to ensure competitions across 36 disciplines were completed before winter pollution sets in.
Inflated Budgets
As toxic air becomes a recurring feature, respiratory medicines are increasingly becoming a part of household health-care spending. Pharmacies and medical equipment retailers are witnessing increased demand for respiratory devices like inhalers, nebulisers and air purifiers. Government data presented in Parliament shows that sales of respiratory medicines across India increased from Rs 17,199 crore in 2024 to Rs 18,912 crore in 2025, a rise of nearly 10 per cent.
The use of nebulisers has grown significantly in Delhi in recent years. A 2026 survey by Warrior Moms, a network of mothers across India demanding clean air and climate action for children, found that demand for nebulisers rose by 50–60 per cent at pharmacies in central and south Delhi during periods of severe air pollution. Nearly one-third of nebuliser purchases were for children. Similarly, a 40 per cent increase in sales of commonly prescribed inhalers is reported during peak pollution periods, according to Warrior Moms data.
At a time when education, healthcare, rent and daily essentials are already stretching bank accounts, toxic air is forcing families to redraw their monthly budgets. Air purifiers, N95 masks, humidifiers, nebulisers and other respiratory aids are becoming recurring purchases. Frequent doctor visits, medicines and treatment for pollution-related illnesses further compound the financial strain.
Gurgaon-based Sonam Varughese breaks down the cost. The family has five air purifiers, an air-quality monitor and a vacuum cleaner and has installed purifiers in its car. She estimates that the air purifiers alone cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 each. The air-quality monitor costs around Rs 15,000, while the vacuum cleaner costs approximately Rs 50,000. This year, the family started immunotherapy, which added another Rs 15,000–20,000 a year, apart from consultations and medicines.
The reason the family had to invest so much was her six-year-old son, Meer. What began as a persistent cough in his case eventually led to repeated nebulisation and, later, regular inhaler use. He has been using inhalers for nearly four years now. His symptoms worsen as the pollution season intensifies, particularly around Diwali. The immunotherapy treatment did not yield the results the family was hoping for.
These are expenses incurred by a family that can afford to respond to the problem. For poor families, escaping toxic air is rarely an option. For Sheikh Akbar Ali, 47, who lives with his family in a cramped, three-room house in Northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri, an air purifier would be difficult to accommodate and buying and maintaining one would strain the household’s finances. “It is beyond our means,” he says.
The difference is not simply one of purchasing power. Families with larger homes can dedicate rooms to air purifiers; those living in crowded housing may have no equivalent space in which to seek refuge. And that unequal ability to protect children is one of the central injustices of the pollution crisis, says Bhavreen Kandhari, the founder of Warrior Moms.
Life-altering Decisions
Every winter, as pollution levels soar in Delhi-NCR, some families, particularly those with young children, elderly members and people with respiratory problems, are choosing to temporarily move to cleaner cities, hill stations or their hometowns for a few weeks or even months. In the case of others, escaping pollution is resulting in a more permanent decision.
For the Sahnis, the decision to move out of India wasn’t an easy one. Both Pooja and Gaurav, in their 40s, grew up in Delhi, in an era when the sky used to be clear and blue. Delhi has been their home, but when the opportunity to move to Cyprus presented itself, Gaurav could not say no. Among other factors, increasing pollution was considered. Sports shaped Gaurav’s childhood and his personality. “I wanted the same for my children and it wasn’t possible here,” he says. The family eventually moved last year. While it’s their first Diwali abroad, they are certainly not missing the grey sky.
For Gurgaon-based Ruchika Sethi, the winter months have become a period of displacement. Her daughter’s condition became particularly alarming over the past few years, with the child experiencing frequent bouts of coughing up phlegm, sometimes accompanied by secondary infections. This prompted the family to move to Goa for three months last year in search of cleaner air. “The move is not easy, but for the first time in so many years, the child did not need nebulisation,” she says. This year, they decided to leave earlier and will return only after the air quality improves.
Delhi-based Pallavi Phukan hasn’t slept peacefully in six years, since the day her daughter was born, in the middle of the pandemic, with a tiny hole in her heart. Anxiety has been her constant companion since then. She quit her job so that she could monitor her condition closely. Though her daughter is growing up like a normal child, Phukan’s mental and emotional health has gone for a toss. Winter months bring along additional anxiety. Pollution-induced infections can aggravate her condition, say doctors. Every winter, the family moves to her husband’s ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh and the husband works remotely. But this year, since the daughter is now in the first standard, they are forced to stay in Delhi. “I am always at my wits’ end and I am emotionally very tired,” says Phukan, adding that she always keeps a pulse oxymetre and nebuliser handy and each room in her house has an air purifier.
Policy Gaps
Escaping toxic air by shifting to cleaner cities is a privilege only the wealthy can afford; for those who cannot afford to leave, the choice is stark: stay back and suffer the consequences.
At Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in Delhi, Nandini waits with her 11-month-old son, Aarush. When the infant struggles to breathe, the movement of his ribs becomes visible, she says. Nights are particularly difficult. She tries steam and the medication prescribed by doctors, but the episodes have continued. Since January this year, Aarush has been admitted to hospital five times. Her husband works as a driver, with irregular periods of employment. The repeated hospital visits add another burden to a family already managing on limited means.
For the sake of Aarush and millions of other young children, policymakers must wake up and smell the air.
India’s toxic air is not just a public-health emergency; it is an economic drain, costing the country an estimated 1.36 per cent of its gross domestic product. If 5,500 people are dying every day due to air pollution, it is certainly becoming a national health emergency.
India’s battle against air pollution is hampered not by a lack of policies but by weak implementation, fragmented governance and the absence of a sustained, long-term strategy. One of the biggest gaps is that pollution is still tackled as a seasonal crisis rather than a year-round public health emergency. Measures such as construction bans, vehicle restrictions and emergency curbs are often introduced only after air quality deteriorates, instead of preventing emissions at source. There is also inadequate coordination between states and cities, despite pollution travelling across administrative boundaries.
The gaps extend to poor monitoring networks, incomplete scientific studies identifying pollution sources and lax enforcement of emission standards. A December 2025 Parliamentary Standing Committee report flagged that India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards had not been revised since 2009.
Funding is another concern: a January 2026 Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air report found that only 74 per cent of the Rs 13,415 crore released under the National Clean Air Programme and Fifteenth Finance Commission grants had been utilised. The larger failure is the lack of accountability: agencies often pass the buck, while citizens are left to bear the health costs of polluted air. Children have neither created this crisis nor the power to escape it. A child born today will turn 21 in 2047—the year India aspires to be a developed economy. That will be our working force, navigating some very profound challenges.
The number 464 should haunt policymakers. That’s the estimated number of children under the age of five who died daily in India in 2021 from illnesses attributable to air pollution. A nation cannot build a strong future on the fragile lungs of its children. Clean air is not merely an environmental goal; it is an investment in the human capital that will determine India’s future.
Mrinalini Dhyani is Senior Correspondent, Outlook