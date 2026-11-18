It would be convenient to hold one government or one political party responsible. But that would be an incomplete reading of a crisis that has outlasted several administrations. The Centre, the successive governments of Delhi and the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh must all answer for their part in allowing this public-health emergency to become an annual ritual. None among them can claim innocence simply because the crisis predates their tenure, nor can an incoming administration escape responsibility by blaming its predecessor.