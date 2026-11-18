Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a 22-year-old LeT commander, was killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Bhat carried a ₹15 lakh police reward and was linked to several attacks, including killings of a policeman and two labourers.
Security forces said Bhat refused repeated surrender appeals during the encounter, which took place near a mosque.
On Wednesday, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a 22-year-old local commander for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Bhat was a resident of Khrewan Chader in Kulgam’s Ashmuji area and had been identified by officers as the last active local terrorist operating in the Kashmir Valley.
As per reports, Bhat had been on the radar of Indian security forces for months and carried a ₹15 lakh reward announced by Jammu and Kashmir Police for information leading to his arrest. His killing followed a search operation that gathered pace after an attack on a CRPF checkpoint earlier this month.
Noatbly, Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque during the encounter. Officers repeatedly asked him to surrender, but he refused and no damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.
Pakistan-based terrorist Sajjad Gul recruited him into TRF. He later trained in the upper reaches of Kulgam and Shopian.
Attacks Linked To Him
Security agencies linked Bhat to several attacks this year. They tied him to the targeted killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable in Anantnag on July 22, 2026.
They also linked him to the killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam on July 31, 2026. On November 11, 2026, Bhat and his accomplice Umar Nisar Dar attacked a Central Reserve Police Force checkpoint in Kulgam’s Akhran area, injuring three personnel.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said, “Marking a significant operational success, this individual—who became active with Lashkar-e-Taiba on November 18, 2025, and was heavily self-radicalised, had been linked to multiple ruthless attacks aimed at disrupting peace, tourism and the local economy before finally being successfully trapped after previously evading capture.”
Operation And Aftermath
The search widened after the November 11 attack. Joint forces launched a massive operation in Kulgam, and Umar Nisar Dar was killed in an initial gunfight near the Laroo Bypass on November 16.
Bhat was later trapped during an encounter in Kulgam district, Chowdhary said on Wednesday. According to police sources, he was trapped inside a mosque during the operation, was repeatedly asked to surrender and refused. No damage was caused to the mosque.
CRPF Director General GP Singh wrote on X, “Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.”
Chowdhary said, “An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces, successfully cordoning off the area where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped.” He added that the situation escalated when Bhat opened fire at around 2:45 pm.
He said, “Around a quarter to three, the terrorist opened fire on security forces, initiating a gunfight…Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon, strictly following standard operating procedures while handling the situation over time with patience and careful planning.”
Chowdhary also said security forces tried at length to get him to give up. He said, “Security forces made extensive efforts to persuade him to surrender, including a lengthy video call conversation between him, the speaker and the CEO of the 9RR, while also providing him with a phone to convince him to choose life given his young age. Despite these appeals, the terrorist refused to surrender and instead entered a mosque, prompting repeated public announcements urging him to come out.”