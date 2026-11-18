As per reports, Bhat had been on the radar of Indian security forces for months and carried a ₹15 lakh reward announced by Jammu and Kashmir Police for information leading to his arrest. His killing followed a search operation that gathered pace after an attack on a CRPF checkpoint earlier this month.



Noatbly, Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque during the encounter. Officers repeatedly asked him to surrender, but he refused and no damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.