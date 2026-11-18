The BMC has scheduled the demolition of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana in Bhendi Bazaar for November 18 and 19, citing safety concerns and a proposed road alignment.
Built to house Haj pilgrims, the property later earned rental income that supported the trust’s charitable work.
The building is linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s early gang; a 2015 agreement cited in a 2019 court judgment said he occupied its second floor.
Once a lodging house for Haj pilgrims, a Bhendi Bazaar building later linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s early underworld activities is now set to be demolished.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled the demolition of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana for November 18 and 19, saying the structure is unsafe and partly blocks a planned internal road.
The proposed action has brought the building’s history into focus, along with a dispute over its status and the continued use of a prayer hall on the ground floor. Some residents and prayer hall users have challenged the short notice and claimed that a Waqf Tribunal had stayed the demolition. That stay could not be independently verified from the available records. The BMC has cited a 2020 Bombay High Court order as part of the legal basis for proceeding.
A Rest House Built For Haj Travellers
The Musafirkhana was established to give Haj pilgrims a place to stay while travelling from different parts of the Indian subcontinent to Mecca through Bombay. It had 36 rooms. In 1944, the Bombay High Court set out a scheme for the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, assigning it the responsibilities of maintaining the facility and accommodating pilgrims.
As pilgrim use declined, the trust began renting out rooms on the upper floors. The ground level housed 36 shops and a godown. The rental proceeds funded charitable work, including educational and medical assistance for people in need. The building’s use thus expanded beyond pilgrim accommodation.
Pakmodia Street and Dawood’s Early Years
The Musafirkhana is also associated with the early history of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. The Kaskar family moved from Temkar Mohalla to the building on Pakmodia Street, which later became linked to the gang’s activities.
Accounts of the underworld’s history also place an attempted attack on Dawood at the building’s entrance. Members of the rival Pathan gang allegedly opened fire there in an attempt to kill him, Indian Express reported.
Some reports describe the Musafirkhana as the home where Dawood and his family lived before he left India in 1986. Other accounts have alleged that the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts were planned there.
Why It Is Being Demolished
The Musafirkhana Trust sold the property to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which was established in 2009 to redevelop Bhendi Bazaar. The building falls in Sector 8 of SBUT’s cluster redevelopment project.
In its communication, the BMC said part of the Musafirkhana lies within the alignment of a proposed internal road, obstructing construction and widening work. The civic body has separately classified it as a C-1 structure, meaning it considers the building dangerous and dilapidated.
A recent BMC inspection found that the premises had been vacated apart from the ground-floor prayer hall. The corporation said the building posed a risk to people using the hall and to passers-by. The structure is classified as non-cess. MHADA has issued a no-objection certificate for SBUT’s cluster redevelopment project under Regulation 33(9) of the Development Control Regulations and completed certification of the tenant rehabilitation annexure.
Why People Are Opposing The Demolition
The BMC has asked people using the prayer hall to leave and remove the Quran, prayer mats and other religious items before demolition. Residents and occupants have sought more time, arguing that the notice issued by the civic body was too short. They have also said that a 15-day notice should ordinarily have been given.
The BMC’s notice points to a Bombay High Court order dated August 31, 2020. SBUT said the demolition is being carried out under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and in accordance with that order, which directed civic authorities and MHADA to act on demolition and eviction orders.
SBUT, as reported by Indian Express, said it was cooperating with the BMC and had offered the prayer hall users temporary space at An Nasr Tower in Sector 4 or rental assistance to find another location. The demolition is scheduled to take place under police protection.