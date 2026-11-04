SAFF Championship 2026 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

India open their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka
The regional tournament runs from November 5 to 17 and all matches will be played in Dhaka
Fans in India will be able to stream all SAFF Championship matches live
India will start their SAFF Championship 2026 title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The regional tournament runs from November 5 to 17.
Fans in India will be able to stream all SAFF Championship matches live.
The 15th edition of the SAFF Championship will feature six teams — hosts Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — competing for the title. All matches are set for the National Stadium in Dhaka.
Tournament Lineup Details
Hosts Bangladesh are in Group A with Sri Lanka and Bhutan, while India are in Group B with Maldives and Pakistan.
Each team meets the other two sides in its group once, and the top two from each pool advance to the semi-finals.
The group winners will then face the runners-up from the other section in the semi-finals, with the winners moving on to the final on November 17.
India's Squad Plans
India are fielding a second-string squad, with several first-choice players set to appear later this month in two international friendlies against New Zealand.
Naushad Moosa will lead the Blue Tigers, with the India U23 men's team head coach taking charge alongside Bibiano Fernandes as assistant coach.
Fernandes recently coached the national team at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026. The squad also includes players with senior India experience such as Brison Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Liston Colaco and Irfan Yadwad.
Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Match
|Group / Round
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Group Stage
|Thu, Nov 5
|Pakistan vs. India
|Group B
|3:00 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Group Stage
|Thu, Nov 5
|Bhutan vs. Bangladesh
|Group A
|7:30 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Group Stage
|Sun, Nov 8
|Maldives vs. Pakistan
|Group B
|3:00 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Group Stage
|Sun, Nov 8
|Sri Lanka vs. Bhutan
|Group A
|7:30 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Group Stage
|Wed, Nov 11
|India vs. Maldives
|Group B
|3:00 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Group Stage
|Wed, Nov 11
|Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
|Group A
|7:30 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Knockout
|Sat, Nov 14
|Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A
|Semi-Final 1
|2:30 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Knockout
|Sat, Nov 14
|Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B
|Semi-Final 2
|8:00 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
|Knockout
|Tue, Nov 17
|Winner Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner Semi-Final 2
|Final
|7:30 PM
|National Stadium, Dhaka
Squads
Bangladesh football team: Mitul Marma, Sujon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Md Saad Uddin, Rahmat Mia, Zidane Alexander Yousuf, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Md Taj Uddin, Abdullah Omar Sajib, Md Sohel Rana, Sohel Rana, Md Ridoy, Hamza Dewan Choudhury, Shamit Shome, Syed Quazem Kirmanee Shah, Jamal Bhuyan, Farhaan Ali Wahid, Sheikh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Fahamedul Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Suki Itofusa, Minhazul Karim Shadin, Mohammad Mahe Khan.
Bhutan football team: Lhocho Nima, Tandin Tshewang, Phuntsho Jigme, Tenzin Norbu, Deychog Drakar Dorji, Jigman Seltob Dorji, Chencho Gyeltshen, Pema Zangpo, Kinzang Tenzin, Orgyen Tshering, Kinga Wangchuk, Kinley Penjor, Jigdrel Wangchuk, Dawa Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Jetsuen Dorji, Kinzang Tashi Tobden, Sonam Dorji, Gyeltshen Zangpo, Dendup Namgyel, Jigme Tshultrim, Bikash Pradhan.
India football team: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK), Mohanraj K (GK), Priyansh Dubey (GK), Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Maldives football team: Mohamed Ashwan, Hussain Shareef, Mohamed Shafeeu, Samooh Ali, Hassan Eenaz, Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf, Ahmed Aiham (Aihu), Amdhan Ali, Thoif Gasim, Ahmed Maaish Rasheed, Ahmed Aiham (Fatho), Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Ibrahim Aisam, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed, Ahzam Rasheed, Ethan Ibrahim Zaki, Ali Hamdhaan, Ibrahim Mahudhee Hussain, Nassah Ibrahim Nasir, Naiz Hassan, Ali Fasir, Mohamed Naaim, Muzdhaan Hassan, Abdulla Looth Ibrahim.
Pakistan football team: Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Easah Suliman, Haris Zeb, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah Afridi, Waqar Ehtisham Baloch, Junaid Shah, Adil Nabi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Hayyaan Khattak, Tufail Khan Shinwari, Zainul Abideen Ishaque, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Akbar Khan, Syed Ali Raza, Abdul Samad Arshad, Alamgir Ghazi, Kaleemullah, McKeal Abdullah, Najeebullah, Shayak Dost, Umar Nawaz.
Sri Lanka football team: TBA
Live Streaming
Live streaming for the SAFF Championship 2026 will be available exclusively on the VETO platform. Football fans in India will not have access to any live television broadcast, as no TV channel will be telecasting the tournament