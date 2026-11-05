From Omkara Crushes to 10 PM Silence : Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Spill All On Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan is in its ninth and final season.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the couch for the fourth episode.
The couple talked about family life, the chilling home invasion, major rejections.
Marking their return to the couch together after several years, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in Episode 4 of Koffee With Karan's final season, following inaugural guest Salman Khan. The episode was a bunch of moving and funny moments, charming confessions and a disarming reminder of why the Saif-Kareena duo is one of Bollywood's most loved couples.
Saif And Kareena Open Up On Home Invasion Incident
Saif recalled the January 16, 2025 Bandra home attack as "the worst night in the history of nights," describing how he tried to stay composed for his children after an intruder stabbed him multiple times. Saif was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw for a six-hour surgery before returning home five days later.
Kareena shared that the terror stayed with her for six months, making it impossible to sleep properly. Recalling the chaotic moment, she said, "I was screaming on the road, 'Ruko, ruko,'" describing it like a scene straight out of a movie.
The attacker, Mohammed Shariful, was arrested three days later, with his trial opening in October 2026 after the court rejected his guilty plea.
Early Sparks Between Kareena And Saif
Kareena revealed her early crush on Saif during the preview of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara (2006), recalling, "I came for the trial, remember? You were at the Omkara trial and you were looking really hot. You were wearing that black pyjamas and kurta. And I remember thinking ‘God he is hot’."
Saif playfully brought up her reaction, noting, "You said nice pyjamas," to which Kareena answered, "I did compliment you."
Reflecting on Saif's earlier Koffee With Karan appearance alongside Preity Zinta, Kareena admitted her initial desire to share screen space with him, adding, "I wanted to work with him. He was so cute…"
Saif remembered a brief, awkward encounter at Yash Raj Studios shortly after her talk-show praise: "So I went upstairs in Yash Raj Studios. She had just praised me. So I said, 'Hey, so you said some really amazing things about me on the show.' Then she kind of nodded like this and closed the door. And I thought that’s strange." Kareena explained, "I think I got nervous."
Though both appeared in J.P. Dutta’s LOC: Kargil (2003), their romance took off on the set of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan (2008), alongside Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. The couple went on to co-star in Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012) before tying the knot in October 2012.
Saif Praises Kareena's Equation With Ibrahim And Sara
When Karan asked Saif about family reunions and how everyone had made peace with one another, Saif raved about the collective effort, saying, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways. And of course, she makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim, and they also make an effort and reciprocate it."
Kareena shared that Taimur and Jehangir adore their elder brother Ibrahim and look up to him. Saif also praised Ibrahim's close bond with his younger half-brothers, stating, "He is also amazing with them. They love playing with him. Sometimes he comes over and he goes to their rooms and ask them questions and has his own equation with them. He's a lovely boy for having that kind of equation."
Ibrahim Calls Kareena 'Coolest Stepmother'
In a video message to Saif and Kareena, Ibrahim expressed admiration for his father and gratitude to his stepmother, saying, "Dad you're my role model. My hero. But its not who you are but its more of what you've been through. High highs and then the low lows. Heart attack. Thumb injure. Chaaku vaaku (knife) and all."
Addressing Kareena, he added, "And Bebo, I want you to know you are the coolest stepmother. You've always been there. So, I want to thank you. And lots of love to you of course."
Sara also chimed in, "Hello father, hello Kareena, I hope you guys are having a great episode which I'm sure you are." Praising her father's persona, she said, "Abba, I think you just personify suave, swag and coolness." She too spoke highly of Kareena, "The combination of Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor is basically my childhood. Poo is my favourite character ever. Can't wait to watch your episode."
Poo Is Karan's Alter Ego
Karan called Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Poo his "alter ego," recounting how a 17-year-old Kareena’s sassy attitude at a party convinced him she was built for the role. Kareena shared that she simply copied Karan’s enactments shot-for-shot, prompting Shah Rukh Khan to playfully intervene: "Tu usko karne dega? (Will you let her do it?)"
Karan revealed that Shah Rukh and others were skeptical of Poo's high-camp persona: "He later told me, ‘Only you and Bebo (Kareena) are finding this funny.’" Yet after filming the infamous male-rating scene, Kareena knew it was "the best scene of my career."
Though Kareena initially questioned the role, especially after father Randhir Kapoor teased, "You are playing Johnny Lever", the character proved iconic, sticking with her for nearly a decade.
Kareena Rejected Kal Ho Naa Ho And Race
Karan Johar highlighted Saif's disappointment when Kareena passed on Kal Ho Naa Ho, with Saif noting another missed project: "I was. And actually Race was offered to her which was also a really cool script. But she said, 'No, I’m not doing anything right now.'"
Kareena reflected on the timing, concluding, "But see destiny had its own plans."
Kareena Doesn't Talk After 10 PM
When Karan asked if Kareena is as entertaining at home as on set, Saif revealed it took him years to realize she goes completely quiet after 10 PM.
Saif shared, "I will tell you something about her. I didn't realise, and she never told me that she doesn't talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed. I didn't know."
Recalling how he initially mistook her silence for anger, Saif added, "I was like why is she not saying anything? Is something wrong? It took me a long time to realise all by myself that she doesn't wanna talk."
Kareena laughed off his confusion, calling late-night silence her "downtime" and adding, "That's my me time. Only in the morning I am entertaining." Her answer made both Saif and Karan laugh.