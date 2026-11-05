From Omkara Crushes to 10 PM Silence : Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Spill All On Koffee With Karan

Saif Praises Kareena's Equation With Ibrahim And Sara

When Karan asked Saif about family reunions and how everyone had made peace with one another, Saif raved about the collective effort, saying, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways. And of course, she makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim, and they also make an effort and reciprocate it."