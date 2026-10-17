Saif Ali Khan Teases Kareena Kapoor’s Ghee Fixation: ‘Our Bedroom Smells Like A Dhaba’

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Marriage

The Daayra actor took to Instagram to toast her 14th wedding anniversary, treating fans to a compendium of previously unreleased pictures. The celebratory post traced her life with Saif Ali Khan, spanning nostalgic dating snapshots, post-nuptial moments, getaway pictures, cozy family shots with their boys, and a few standalone clicks of her husband. She captioned this post: “Another year around the sun…Forever to go."