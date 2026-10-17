Saif Ali Khan Teases Kareena Kapoor’s Ghee Fixation: ‘Our Bedroom Smells Like A Dhaba’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Saif had won a free supply of ghee for two years on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Kareena recently led Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.
Even after over a decade together, Kareena Kapoor Khan famously gushes at any mention of husband Saif Ali Khan, with the couple frequently spotted sharing affectionate moments in public. Marking their 14th wedding anniversary on October 16, the power couple made a joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Saif candidly—and humorously—revealed an intimate detail about their nighttime bedroom atmosphere.
Kareena continued, “We consume ghee a lot in our house.” A surprised Kapil Sharma shot back, “Seriously, you eat ghee?” The Daayra actor replied, “Our children eat, we eat.” Saif Ali Khan requested if he could speak, and made a revelation about how Kareena uses ghee. He said, “She just doesn’t eat ghee but also rubs it on her feet every night.”
Propping it, Kareena cheekily said, “It gives you a peaceful sleep." Saif laughingly added, “Imagine, this is such a romantic thing that our bedroom smells like dhaba every night.”
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Marriage
The Daayra actor took to Instagram to toast her 14th wedding anniversary, treating fans to a compendium of previously unreleased pictures. The celebratory post traced her life with Saif Ali Khan, spanning nostalgic dating snapshots, post-nuptial moments, getaway pictures, cozy family shots with their boys, and a few standalone clicks of her husband. She captioned this post: “Another year around the sun…Forever to go."
Saif Ali Khan’s fondness for ghee has gone viral before. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Saif—appearing alongside co-star Akshay Kumar—had won a two-year supply of the clarified butter. The actor’s unbridled enthusiasm for the prize instantly stole the show, generating a wave of internet memes.
Following their 2012 wedding, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed sons Taimur and Jehangir. They form a blended unit alongside Saif’s adult children from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The half-siblings share a cordial relationship, and Sara has previously opened up on Koffee With Karan about sharing a comfortable, friend-like rapport with Kareena.