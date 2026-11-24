Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's recent hug has gone viral on social media.
The ease and maturity of both, given their Kareena Kapoor connection, was met with praise.
Recently, Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, appeared on Kareena's chat show.
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan caught Bollywood fans off guard with an unexpected, heartwarming run-in. A clip making the rounds on paparazzi accounts captures the two stars sharing a warm embrace, with their easygoing rapport rapidly gaining traction online.
In the viral footage, Shahid, sporting a blue sleeveless tee, matching relaxed-fit trousers, and sunglasses, lights up with an effusive smile while greeting Saif at a doorway. Saif, dressed casually in a crisp white shirt and light-wash denim, approaches him for a hug. The duo then steps aside to chat briefly before hugging once more and parting ways.
The warm exchange has inevitably drawn keen attention from fans, given Saif Ali Khan’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who dated Shahid Kapoor for years prior to their high-profile split. Setting past dynamics aside, the two actors previously shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 period drama Rangoon.
Today, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two kids; in a notable full-circle moment, Mira was recently a guest on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want. The podcast episode has sparked a lot of conversation, with viewers commending the maturity and ease of both. Over the years, Shahid and Kareena have kept things civil during run-ins at award ceremonies and even featured in the same ensemble cast for Udta Punjab (2016), albeit without sharing scenes.
Footage of the run-in also made its way onto Reddit, sparking lively discussion around the surprise encounter. Many commenters praised both actors for their grace and maturity, noting that everyone involved has clearly put the past behind them.
One Redditor hailed the warm exchange as a healthy sign, pointing out that all parties have moved forward without lingering resentment and awkwardness. Meanwhile, another quipped about whether the Pataudi family was currently on a "peace tour."
Saif And Shahid's Recent Projects
On the professional front, both stars have packed slates. Shahid is gearing up to reprise his role as Sunny in the sophomore season of Prime Video’s hit crime series Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. He has also teamed up with director Amit Sharma for an upcoming comedy-drama centered on a married couple whose souls unexpectedly switch, forcing them to navigate life in each other's shoes. Saif, meanwhile, most recently appeared opposite Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan.