Today, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two kids; in a notable full-circle moment, Mira was recently a guest on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want. The podcast episode has sparked a lot of conversation, with viewers commending the maturity and ease of both. Over the years, Shahid and Kareena have kept things civil during run-ins at award ceremonies and even featured in the same ensemble cast for Udta Punjab (2016), albeit without sharing scenes.