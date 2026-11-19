Saif Ali Khan reportedly receives a death threat linked to Zeeshan Akhtar.
Mumbai Police investigate whether the accused actually issued the threat.
Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office in 2024.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a death threat allegedly issued by Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused wanted in connection with the 2024 murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to Mumbai Police sources, investigators are looking into the threat and trying to establish whether Akhtar was actually behind it or whether someone else used his name to target celebrities and harass law enforcement agencies.
The development comes after similar threats were reportedly received by actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana earlier this month. An official said that a 30-year-old IIT graduate from Bengaluru, Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested in both cases. Mishra allegedly used artificial intelligence to issue the threats and had no known links to any criminal gang. Saif has not yet stated the latest threat.
Saif Ali Khan’s 2025 Stabbing Incident
The latest threat comes nearly two years after Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. An intruder reportedly entered the actor’s home around 2 am and made his way towards the room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son, Jeh.
Saif confronted the intruder while trying to protect his son but was stabbed multiple times during the struggle, suffering serious injuries to his neck and back. He underwent a six-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged five days later.
Kareena later recalled the panic following the incident, saying she ran onto the road in her night T-shirt to find transport to take her husband to hospital. She also spoke about struggling to sleep properly for nearly six months. The couple recently revisited the incident during their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
What Is The Baba Siddique Murder Case?
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East on October 12, 2024. Three assailants were involved in the shooting. Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November 2025 and later arrested by the National Investigation Agency.
He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi. Police are now investigating the alleged threat to Saif and whether it has any genuine connection to the Baba Siddique murder case.