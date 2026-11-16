Scene Box Office Day 10 : Suriya-Starrer Overtakes Vishwanath & Sons To Cement His Second Biggest Hit

Scene is helmed by Jithu Madhavan.
Scene stars Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.
The film is now Suriya's second highest-grosser ever.
Suriya’s Scene continues to hold steady through its second weekend, successfully weathering the massive box office wave created by Ramayana. A noticeable jump in both domestic and overseas ticket sales on its second Saturday pushed the film's single-day global gross past ₹15 crore. This surge propelled Scene ahead of Vishwanath & Sons worldwide, officially cementing its spot as the second-highest-grossing release of Suriya’s career.
Scene Box Office Haul
Suriya's action drama kicked off its theatrical run on a high note, opening at ₹19.15 crore before soaring to its peak single-day figure of ₹23.65 crore on Sunday. Capitalizing on the Diwali festivities, it maintained a strong pace on Monday with ₹21.40 crore and swiftly breached the ₹100 crore milestone by Wednesday.
As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene has retained its momentum by adding ₹9.30 crore to its tally following a ₹9.60 crore haul on Saturday. Raking in these numbers while going head-to-head against a juggernaut like Ramayana marks a solid second-weekend showing, bringing the film's cumulative box office total to ₹136.50 crore.
Having amassed ₹228.33 crore globally, Scene has overtaken Vishwanath & Sons (₹212.23 crore) to claim the spot as Suriya’s second-biggest worldwide hit. The film is expected to wrap up its theatrical run in this runner-up slot, as closing the gap on Karuppu (₹315 crore) currently appears out of reach.
Scene Synopsis, Cast
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.
Suriya plays Inbaraj, also known as DSP, an eccentric police officer who reopens a mysterious case from his past, leading to chaos and complications. Naslen plays the antagonist.
Behind the camera, the project features music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Notably, Scene introduces director Jithu Madhavan, actor Naslen, and composer Sushin Shyam to Tamil cinema, while also marking Nazriya’s return to the industry after a 12-year hiatus.