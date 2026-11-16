Scene Box Office Day 10 : Suriya-Starrer Overtakes Vishwanath & Sons To Cement His Second Biggest Hit

Suriya’s Scene continues to hold steady through its second weekend, successfully weathering the massive box office wave created by Ramayana. A noticeable jump in both domestic and overseas ticket sales on its second Saturday pushed the film's single-day global gross past ₹15 crore. This surge propelled Scene ahead of Vishwanath & Sons worldwide, officially cementing its spot as the second-highest-grossing release of Suriya’s career.