Scene Box Office Day 10 : Suriya-Starrer Overtakes Vishwanath & Sons To Cement His Second Biggest Hit

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published at:

Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil debut. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen

image Prefer on Google
Suriya In Scene
Suriya In Scene Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • Scene is helmed by Jithu Madhavan.

  • Scene stars Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.

  • The film is now Suriya's second highest-grosser ever.

Suriya’s Scene continues to hold steady through its second weekend, successfully weathering the massive box office wave created by Ramayana. A noticeable jump in both domestic and overseas ticket sales on its second Saturday pushed the film's single-day global gross past ₹15 crore. This surge propelled Scene ahead of Vishwanath & Sons worldwide, officially cementing its spot as the second-highest-grossing release of Suriya’s career.

Scene Box Office Haul

Suriya's action drama kicked off its theatrical run on a high note, opening at ₹19.15 crore before soaring to its peak single-day figure of ₹23.65 crore on Sunday. Capitalizing on the Diwali festivities, it maintained a strong pace on Monday with ₹21.40 crore and swiftly breached the ₹100 crore milestone by Wednesday.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene has retained its momentum by adding ₹9.30 crore to its tally following a ₹9.60 crore haul on Saturday. Raking in these numbers while going head-to-head against a juggernaut like Ramayana marks a solid second-weekend showing, bringing the film's cumulative box office total to ₹136.50 crore.

Having amassed ₹228.33 crore globally, Scene has overtaken Vishwanath & Sons (₹212.23 crore) to claim the spot as Suriya’s second-biggest worldwide hit. The film is expected to wrap up its theatrical run in this runner-up slot, as closing the gap on Karuppu (₹315 crore) currently appears out of reach.

Related Content
Scene movie box office collection Day 7 - X
Scene Box Office Collection Day 6 - IMDb
Scene Box Office Collection Day 3 - YouTube
Suriya In Scene - IMDB

Scene Synopsis, Cast

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Suriya plays Inbaraj, also known as DSP, an eccentric police officer who reopens a mysterious case from his past, leading to chaos and complications. Naslen plays the antagonist.

Behind the camera, the project features music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Notably, Scene introduces director Jithu Madhavan, actor Naslen, and composer Sushin Shyam to Tamil cinema, while also marking Nazriya’s return to the industry after a 12-year hiatus.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories