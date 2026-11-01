Scene trailer: Suriya and Naslen face off

The trailer opens with Inbaraj deciding to leave the police force, much to the surprise of his colleagues and seniors. His superior, Stephen (Lal), repeatedly asks him to report to the office. When Inbaraj refuses, policemen are sent to his house to bring him in. The officer tasked with arresting him warns that he has been instructed to carry him if necessary. Inbaraj responds by raising his arms and legs, making the policemen carry him to the station.