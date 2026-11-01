Scene trailer introduces Suriya as a rebellious cop returning to investigate a murder.
Naslen plays Eeswaran, a criminal positioned as Suriya’s intellectual equal.
Nazriya Nazim’s Maya shifts from house help to an action-ready mystery character.
The Scene trailer gives audiences a closer look at Suriya’s upcoming film with Romancham and Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan. Unveiled by the makers at an official launch ceremony on Saturday, the trailer introduces Suriya as Inbaraj, a police officer who resigns from the force but is pulled back into action when his senior officer asks him to investigate a murder. Naslen plays Eeswaran, a criminal whose intelligence makes him a formidable opponent.
Scene trailer: Suriya and Naslen face off
The trailer opens with Inbaraj deciding to leave the police force, much to the surprise of his colleagues and seniors. His superior, Stephen (Lal), repeatedly asks him to report to the office. When Inbaraj refuses, policemen are sent to his house to bring him in. The officer tasked with arresting him warns that he has been instructed to carry him if necessary. Inbaraj responds by raising his arms and legs, making the policemen carry him to the station.
The comic exchange continues in Stephen’s office, where Inbaraj reveals that he plans to enter politics after quitting the force. The trailer then introduces Eeswaran, a ruthless criminal who is believed to be a match for the retired officer. However, Inbaraj appears unconvinced by the comparison and asks, “Am I your equal?”
Nazriya Nazim brings a surprise element
Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, who initially appears in the trailer as a house help responding to an advertisement placed by Inbaraj. The character, however, soon reveals another side when she is seen taking on several people in action sequences. Her role appears to carry an element of mystery, while the trailer balances these moments with comedy and action.
The film also stars Anandraj and Raj Priyan, with Lal playing Stephen. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, Scene features music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Chethan D’Souza has choreographed the action sequences.
The trailer also ends with a callback to Suriya’s popular Singam character Durai Singam, bringing back the iconic line, “Ongi adicha ondra ton weight da!” The film, previously referred to as Suriya 47, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 6, alongside Mookuthi Amman 2.