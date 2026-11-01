Why Is Axar Patel Not Playing In India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I And Who Replaced Him?

Axar Patel missed India's playing XI for the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton
India handed Varun Chakaravarthy an opportunity after he missed the first four matches
Axar conceded 43 runs and picked up one wicket in the fourth T20I against New Zealand
India are facing New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. With the visitors having already sealed the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead, the series finale provides an opportunity to experiment with team combinations.
Axar Patel's absence from the playing XI has attracted attention, especially after India's bowling struggled in the previous game. The left-arm spinner has been an important part of India's T20 setup, offering valuable contributions with both bat and ball.
India have made changes to their bowling combination for the series finale, with Varun Chakaravarthy getting an opportunity after missing the first four matches. The decision appears to be a tactical selection change rather than a confirmed injury-related absence for Axar. India have also brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the team making two changes for the Hamilton encounter.
Axar Patel Misses Out as India Give Varun Chakravarthy an Opportunity
Axar's omission comes after an expensive outing in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Auckland. The all-rounder conceded 43 runs in his four overs and picked up one wicket as the hosts piled up 259/7. India eventually lost the contest by 87 runs, although the series was already beyond New Zealand's reach.
The management's decision could be linked to its desire to assess Varun, who had been waiting for his first appearance in the series. India have already secured the trophy, making the final fixture a useful opportunity to test their bench strength and alternative bowling combinations.
Speaking about Varun's inclusion, captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted the spinner's enthusiasm ahead of the match.
"He's been waiting for his opportunity and today I feel that even in the huddle, he gave us a beautiful speech. So he's pumped up and he's looking forward for this contest," Iyer said.
Axar remains a valuable option for India, particularly because of his economical bowling and batting depth. His absence should not necessarily be interpreted as a long-term setback.