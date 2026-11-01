CJP Founder Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says Outfit Will Not Join INDIA Bloc Rally
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (October 31) met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and thanked her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests.
Dipke expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally over alleged “vote chori” but said the CJP would retain its independent identity and would not join the opposition’s protest.
He said he had met Banerjee to thank her for supporting the outfit’s first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and for backing its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after their arrest by Delhi Police.
-PTI
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc Public Impeachment Sees Left Leaders Target CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR
Left leaders on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of disenfranchising voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding his removal during the INDIA bloc’s public impeachment programme in New Delhi.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas said even elected representatives were being asked to establish their eligibility to vote. He said he had attended two hearings himself, despite being a sitting MP.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleged that the SIR exercise had reversed the relationship between voters and the government. “In a democracy, people elect the government. In SIR, the reverse is happening – the government is selecting the voters,” he said.
CPI(ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad demanded the CEC’s removal and arrest, while AISA president Neha Bora alleged that the exercise was aimed at excluding young voters.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Urges INDIA Bloc Rally Attendees To Shop Locally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 31) urged people travelling to Delhi for the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally to shop from local traders, saying the march and demonstration would not affect businesses.
In a video message posted on X, Gandhi said lakhs of people were expected to join the march to Ramlila Maidan and asked them to support local traders during the festive season.
“Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too,” he said.
Gandhi also accused the BJP of spreading rumours about the rally’s impact on businesses, saying, “I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared.”
The INDIA bloc is holding the rally to protest alleged electoral irregularities and demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
-PTI
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Meira Kumar Presides Over CEC’s Public Impeachment In Nehru’s Chair
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday (October 31), sitting in a chair that Congress leader Pawan Khera said had once been occupied by Jawaharlal Nehru.
Khera, who was involved in organising the exercise, said Meira Kumar invoked Nehru’s legacy when she declared Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as Chief Election Commissioner.
“Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India,” Khera said.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: JD(U) Calls INDIA Bloc’s Public Impeachment Exercise Against CEC A ‘Drama’
The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday (October 31) called the INDIA bloc’s public impeachment exercise against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a “drama”, accusing the Congress of attempting to push the country towards anarchy.
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the exercise did not reflect the role of a constructive opposition and would not help resolve any dispute. He also described the episode as reflecting an extremist perspective.
“This is not going to resolve any dispute in any manner. It is an attempt to push the country towards anarchy,” Prasad told PTI.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Kharge Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal, Scrapping Of 2023 Immunity Law
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (October 31) demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the 2023 law granting immunity to the CEC.
Accusing Kumar of working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge alleged that the Modi government had hatched conspiracies to retain power since 2014.
“The Modi government has hatched every conspiracy since 2014 to cling to power: stealing MPs, breaking parties, stealing governments, electoral bonds, misuse of ED/CBI. And now vote theft -- cut opposition votes and rule,” he said.
-PTI