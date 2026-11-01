INDIA Bloc Anti-SIR Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Set To Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Delhi Today

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
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INDIA Bloc Anti-SIR Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join the INDIA bloc’s November 1 march in Delhi against alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. The rally will start at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and end at Ramlila Maidan. The bloc also held a symbolic “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence after rain delayed the event by a day.

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Rahul Gandhi PTI
INDIA Bloc Anti-SIR Protest LIVE: The INDIA bloc is set to hold a protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The ‘Chalo Dilli’ march from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction is scheduled to begin at noon and culminate at the rally venue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are among the Opposition leaders expected to participate. The INDIA bloc is also demanding a halt to the SIR exercise and withdrawal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners. Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions across central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. The rally follows a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over the past 10 months to decisions and orders, most of them concerning the SIR process. The INDIA bloc also held a symbolic “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Saturday. The event had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of heavy rain in the capital.
LIVE UPDATES

CJP Founder Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says Outfit Will Not Join INDIA Bloc Rally

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (October 31) met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and thanked her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests.

Dipke expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally over alleged “vote chori” but said the CJP would retain its independent identity and would not join the opposition’s protest.

He said he had met Banerjee to thank her for supporting the outfit’s first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and for backing its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after their arrest by Delhi Police.

-PTI

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc Public Impeachment Sees Left Leaders Target CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR

Left leaders on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of disenfranchising voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding his removal during the INDIA bloc’s public impeachment programme in New Delhi.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said even elected representatives were being asked to establish their eligibility to vote. He said he had attended two hearings himself, despite being a sitting MP.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleged that the SIR exercise had reversed the relationship between voters and the government. “In a democracy, people elect the government. In SIR, the reverse is happening – the government is selecting the voters,” he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad demanded the CEC’s removal and arrest, while AISA president Neha Bora alleged that the exercise was aimed at excluding young voters.

The programme was held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding over the proceedings.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi at INDIA bloc's mock parliament in Delhi. - Tribhuvan | Outlook
‘Treason Against Constitution’: Kharge Accuses Gyanesh Kumar At INDIA Bloc’s Mock Impeachment

BY Outlook News Desk

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi - Tribhuvan | Outlook
'We Won't Let You Escape': Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At INDIA Bloc's Mock Parliament

BY Outlook News Desk

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Urges INDIA Bloc Rally Attendees To Shop Locally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 31) urged people travelling to Delhi for the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally to shop from local traders, saying the march and demonstration would not affect businesses.

In a video message posted on X, Gandhi said lakhs of people were expected to join the march to Ramlila Maidan and asked them to support local traders during the festive season.

“Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too,” he said.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of spreading rumours about the rally’s impact on businesses, saying, “I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared.”

The INDIA bloc is holding the rally to protest alleged electoral irregularities and demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

-PTI

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Meira Kumar Presides Over CEC’s Public Impeachment In Nehru’s Chair

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday (October 31), sitting in a chair that Congress leader Pawan Khera said had once been occupied by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Khera, who was involved in organising the exercise, said Meira Kumar invoked Nehru’s legacy when she declared Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as Chief Election Commissioner.

“Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India,” Khera said.

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: JD(U) Calls INDIA Bloc’s Public Impeachment Exercise Against CEC A ‘Drama’

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday (October 31) called the INDIA bloc’s public impeachment exercise against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a “drama”, accusing the Congress of attempting to push the country towards anarchy.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the exercise did not reflect the role of a constructive opposition and would not help resolve any dispute. He also described the episode as reflecting an extremist perspective.

“This is not going to resolve any dispute in any manner. It is an attempt to push the country towards anarchy,” Prasad told PTI.

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Kharge Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal, Scrapping Of 2023 Immunity Law

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (October 31) demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the 2023 law granting immunity to the CEC.

Accusing Kumar of working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge alleged that the Modi government had hatched conspiracies to retain power since 2014.

“The Modi government has hatched every conspiracy since 2014 to cling to power: stealing MPs, breaking parties, stealing governments, electoral bonds, misuse of ED/CBI. And now vote theft -- cut opposition votes and rule,” he said.

Kharge added that there were hundreds of examples of “vote chori”.

-PTI

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi - Tribhuvan | Outlook
'We Won't Let You Escape': Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At INDIA Bloc's Mock Parliament

BY Outlook News Desk

In this image received on Oct. 31, 2026, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders during a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, organised by the INDIA bloc, alleging that the right to vote was under threat as the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government, at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
In Photos: Kharge, Sonia And Rahul Gandhi At INDIA Bloc’s Mock Impeachment Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

BY Photo Webdesk

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