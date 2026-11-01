INDIA Bloc Anti-SIR Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join the INDIA bloc’s November 1 march in Delhi against alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. The rally will start at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and end at Ramlila Maidan. The bloc also held a symbolic “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence after rain delayed the event by a day.

INDIA Bloc Anti-SIR Protest LIVE: The INDIA bloc is set to hold a protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The ‘Chalo Dilli’ march from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction is scheduled to begin at noon and culminate at the rally venue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are among the Opposition leaders expected to participate. The INDIA bloc is also demanding a halt to the SIR exercise and withdrawal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners. Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions across central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. The rally follows a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over the past 10 months to decisions and orders, most of them concerning the SIR process. The INDIA bloc also held a symbolic “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Saturday. The event had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of heavy rain in the capital.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Nov 2026, 07:44:44 am IST CJP Founder Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says Outfit Will Not Join INDIA Bloc Rally Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (October 31) met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and thanked her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests. Dipke expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally over alleged “vote chori” but said the CJP would retain its independent identity and would not join the opposition’s protest. He said he had met Banerjee to thank her for supporting the outfit’s first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and for backing its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, after their arrest by Delhi Police. -PTI

1 Nov 2026, 07:33:48 am IST INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Urges INDIA Bloc Rally Attendees To Shop Locally Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 31) urged people travelling to Delhi for the INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally to shop from local traders, saying the march and demonstration would not affect businesses. In a video message posted on X, Gandhi said lakhs of people were expected to join the march to Ramlila Maidan and asked them to support local traders during the festive season. “Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too,” he said. Gandhi also accused the BJP of spreading rumours about the rally’s impact on businesses, saying, “I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared.” The INDIA bloc is holding the rally to protest alleged electoral irregularities and demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. -PTI

1 Nov 2026, 07:31:33 am IST INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Meira Kumar Presides Over CEC’s Public Impeachment In Nehru’s Chair Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday (October 31), sitting in a chair that Congress leader Pawan Khera said had once been occupied by Jawaharlal Nehru. Khera, who was involved in organising the exercise, said Meira Kumar invoked Nehru’s legacy when she declared Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as Chief Election Commissioner. “Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India,” Khera said.