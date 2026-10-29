- Jamia students continue their hunger strike on Foundation Day, demanding a written assurance on the students’ union constitution.
The university has extended online classes and shifted end-semester examinations online, citing campus safety concerns.
Protesters allege hostel eviction threats and campus restrictions, while the university defends its decision to move classes online.
"We are celebrating the Foundation Day our own way at the protest site," said PK Nausheen Farooq, General Secretary of the Fraternity Movement (FM), as Jamia Millia Islamia marks its 106th Foundation Day on October 29 amid an ongoing hunger strike and sit-in over the restoration of the students’ union.
The university has announced that the remainder of the semester, including examinations, will be conducted online. But the protesting students say they will continue their agitation until the administration gives them a written assurance on releasing the draft union constitution and announces a date for the union elections.
An office order issued by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Registrar on 28 October extended the university’s online-class arrangements beyond those announced in notices dated 24 and 26 October. The earlier arrangements had kept classes online until 8 November and provided for the second mid-semester examination to be held online. Under the latest order, online classes will continue until 24 November, with end-semester examinations also scheduled to be conducted online.
The order said the decision was taken following a meeting of deans, heads of departments, directors and other university officials on 28 October. It described the campus as "not conducive for academic environment" and cited the need to ensure the safety and security of students. The order also instructed departments to continue online teaching and examinations and maintain attendance and other records.
Online Shift Raises Concerns Among Jamia Students
A final-year MA student who requested anonymity said the shift to online classes and examinations had raised concerns and questioned the need for such an arrangement. The student said, "We are panicking because we don't want examinations and classes online. During COVID-19, it was extremely necessary to go online, but we are not able to understand what sort of emergency this is now."
The student also said the university’s decision had created uncertainty for those preparing for the UGC-NET examination scheduled for December. "We have our NET exams coming up in December, almost everybody has applied from our department and I am sure many others as well. We chose Delhi as our location because we were supposed to be here. With everything being enforced online, what are we supposed to do now?"
A Jamia spokesperson said the university has already issued a notice in response to Outlook's request for Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif’s comments. Rejecting allegations that the proctorial team and the Vice-Chancellor were not engaging with protesting students, the spokesperson said the university had already issued statements outlining its attempts to hold discussions.
"Groups of teachers and the high-level committee held discussions with the protrsting students lasting two to three hours", the spokerperson stated.
Farooq said the students were only asking the university to announce an election date, even if it was three or four months away.
To mark the 106th Foundation Day at the protest site, students plan to hoist the national flag, recite the Jamia Tarana, hear speeches from the hunger strikers, and discuss the university’s history and the ongoing protest.
The active hunger strikers include Ebin Basil (BBA LLB), Rehan Khan (BA Geography), Ritik (MA Human Rights and Duties Education), Abu Zahir (Masters in Tourism), and Mohammad Altaf (2nd-year B.Arch). Farooq added that they would not attend the Foundation Day celebrations announced by the Vice-Chancellor.
Contrasting the university’s official celebrations with the students’ struggle for a union, Farooq said a student delegation had met members of the teaching staff, who agreed to convey the protesters’ demands to the Vice-Chancellor. However, she alleged that the administration was only making verbal commitments.
"They are not ready to give us anything in written format. They know that if they do, they will have to be accountable for it if they fail to implement it," Farooq said.
The students want the union elections to be held before the current academic year ends. The General Secretary said the administration had not explained why the union formation process was being delayed. She alleged that the proctorial team had been unwilling to negotiate with protesters, despite the university’s public statements that it was open to talks.
"We feel the administration is delaying the elections to allow outside political agendas to build influence on campus," she said. "As a minority institution, there is a real concern among students that authorities are hesitant about encouraging elected Muslim student representation that can lead to national politics."
Students Allege Restrictions, Hostel Eviction Threats
Farooq also highlighted how the campus is currently surrounded by Delhi Police and armed personnel, with around 200–300 security personnel present and access to the university restricted. While members of the proctorial team visit the campus in the morning and speak to the media about being open to negotiations. She stated that they refuse to engage in direct dialogue with the demonstrators.
Nausheen said, "Food entry was restricted on Wednesday morning, but the restrictions were eased by Thursday. However, access to basic facilities remains severely constrained. The staff washroom, which was open during the first two days, has been locked by the authorities to discourage protesters."
She further alleged, "The wardens and caretakers have threatened the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Begum Hazrat Mahal girls’ hostel, who were protesting outside Gate 13, with eviction by Saturday or Sunday. They were warned that if they failed to leave by the deadline, they would lose access to their belongings and face immediate disciplinary action. Similarly, male hostel residents were warned that participating in the protest would lead to the cancellation of both their hostel accommodation and university admissions."
The final-year student also alleged that hostel residents were being pressured to leave despite the absence of a formal eviction notice. "There’s no official notice as such, but they are verbally informing us. Because of the pressure, 50% of the residents had to leave the hostel."
Asked about reports of hostel residents being told to leave, the spokesperson said, "We've gone online. Libraries are closed. Teachers are not available on campus. Many students are already going back home because of Diwali vacations. COVID-19 was a national emergency, this is a Jamia issue. So naturally, they'll have to leave. When after a while things are not functional at the university, why would the students stay in the hostel?"
Farooq said the shift to online classes would affect students in departments requiring practical sessions, particularly those approaching placements.
“This is our last year. There are people who wish to go abroad and apply next year for their PhDs. This decision is harmful to our future plans as well—not having access to the facilities that we have paid for, like the department, seminar rooms, or libraries,” the MA student further said.
Farooq questioned why the administration could issue notices shifting classes online but had not announced a date for the union elections.