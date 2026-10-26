Fresh Protests Erupt At Jamia As Students Demand Time-bound Union Elections

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The agitation continued despite the university’s announcement that polls would be held within 15 days of approving the students’ union constitution, with protesters also seeking a chief election officer and several students detained by Delhi Police

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Jamia university orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval
Security beefed up outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Summary of this article

  • Fresh protests erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia as students demanded a fixed schedule for union elections and a chief election officer.

  • The university announced polls within 15 days of approving the students’ union constitution, ending a gap since 2006.

Fresh protests broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday, hours after the university announced that student union elections would be held following approval of the union’s constitution. Students demanded a fixed timeline for the polls and the appointment of a chief election officer to oversee the process.

Around 100 female students entered the campus through different gates, with some gathering outside Gate No. 7. Several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police. Those protesting also raised slogans of “Delhi Police, go back” as the agitation over the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) continued.

The latest protests came as the university moved to revive the students’ union after nearly two decades without elections. Students have pressed the administration to ensure that the process moves forward within a clear timeframe and is overseen by a designated election officer.

Jamia Student Union Polls: Two Decades On, The Process To Restore Elections Begins

By Outlook News Desk

University Announces Election Timeline

The university administration announced on Monday that student union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the students’ union constitution, Hindustan Times reported.

The announcement followed nearly five hours of negotiations between student representatives and university officials. It also came after almost two weeks of protests and hunger strikes on campus demanding the restoration of the JMISU.

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However, students continued their agitation after the announcement, seeking a definite election schedule and the appointment of a chief election officer to conduct the polls.

The JMISU has not held elections since 2006, making its proposed revival a key demand of the ongoing protests.

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