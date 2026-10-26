Fresh Protests Erupt At Jamia As Students Demand Time-bound Union Elections

The agitation continued despite the university’s announcement that polls would be held within 15 days of approving the students’ union constitution, with protesters also seeking a chief election officer and several students detained by Delhi Police

Security beefed up outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More