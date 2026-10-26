Chinese Researchers Question Turkey’s Rare Earth Ambitions After Kizilcaören Study

Chinese researchers call Kizilcaören’s mineralisation small, doubting its global supply potential.
Beylikova’s estimated 694 million tonnes of ore is a resource estimate, not a proven reserve.
Extraction costs, processing capacity and commercial viability remain key obstacles.
Chinese researchers have conducted an in-depth geological investigation of Turkey’s Kizilcaören rare earth deposit, offering new insights into how critical minerals accumulated at the site while raising questions about its potential to become a major global supplier.
The findings suggest that the deposit’s mineralisation is relatively small in scale and that it is unlikely to emerge as a significant alternative to established producers in the near future. The research highlights the challenges countries face as they seek to diversify supplies of minerals essential to advanced manufacturing, clean-energy technologies and other strategic industries.
Chinese Research Examines The Geology Of The Deposit
The study examined the geological evolution of the Kizilcaören deposit and the processes through which rare earth elements accumulated in formations associated with carbonatite. Such research can help scientists understand how mineral deposits form and assess their geological characteristics.
However, according to the South China Morning Post, findings appear to offer limited grounds for expecting the site to become a major source of rare earths on the scale of established mining and processing centres. Professor Yang Xiaoyong, the study’s lead scientist, described the mineralisation as “small in scale” and said it remained far from the scale associated with major rare earth deposits.
The distinction matters because identifying rare earth elements in a geological formation does not automatically make it commercially viable. A deposit’s potential depends on factors including the concentration of valuable minerals, the cost and complexity of extraction, processing technology and the ability to produce materials at an economically sustainable scale.
China continues to dominate the processing of rare earth elements, while countries seeking alternative supplies face the challenge of building their own extraction and refining capabilities.
Turkey’s energy ministry identifies rare earths as important materials for permanent magnets used in electric motors and wind turbines, among other applications.
Turkey’s Wider Rare Earth Ambitions Face Technical Hurdles
Turkey has been seeking to develop its rare earth resources as countries increasingly look to reduce dependence on concentrated supply chains. In 2022, Ankara announced the discovery of a large rare earth ore resource at Beylikova, in Eskişehir province, estimating it at 694 million tonnes.
The government has described the site as one of the world’s largest rare earth deposits and has pursued plans to develop processing capacity. However, the Beylikova estimate relates to a separate site from Kizilcaören, the deposit examined in the latest Chinese research.
The scale of a reported resource is only one measure of its commercial potential. An assessment published by the Institute for Diplomacy and Economy in May 2026 noted that Beylikova’s 694-million-tonne figure was a resource estimate rather than a proven reserve, with independent verification of its technical and economic viability still important.
It also highlighted Turkey’s limited commercial-scale rare earth processing capacity as a challenge to developing a competitive industry. The findings underline the difference between announcing a large mineral resource and establishing a reliable supply of refined materials for manufacturers.
Rare earth elements are used in technologies ranging from electric vehicles and wind turbines to electronics and defence systems. Their strategic importance has intensified efforts to diversify production and processing beyond China, but new deposits alone cannot quickly reshape the global market.
Geological uncertainty, investment requirements and the technical demands of refining remain significant barriers. The Chinese investigation of Kizilcaören therefore offers a reminder that Turkey’s ambitions will depend not simply on the presence of rare earths underground, but on whether individual deposits can support commercially viable production at scale.