As Over 18,000 Agniveers Prepare To Exit, What Happens After Four Years Of Service?

Around 18,300 first-batch Agniveers are expected to leave service by December 31.
Up to 25% can enter regular service, depending on performance and requirements.
Outgoing personnel receive Seva Nidhi but no pension for their four-year engagement.
Around 18,300 Agniveers are expected to leave the armed forces by December 31, 2026, completing the first four-year cycle of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Their departure will mark the first large-scale transition from the programme into civilian employment, further education or another uniformed service.
The Navy will begin releasing personnel in phases from mid-November, followed by the Air Force and Army, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials familiar with the plans. Those leaving will receive Seva Nidhi and access to recruitment concessions, but will not qualify for a military pension on the basis of their four-year engagement.
Why was Agnipath introduced?
The Union Cabinet approved Agnipath on June 14, 2022, for recruitment below officer rank in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The government said it would lower the forces’ average age, attract technologically skilled recruits and create a pool of trained personnel for civilian employment.
At the launch, the government projected that the scheme would bring down the armed forces’ average age by four to five years. Recruits generally enter between 17½ and 21, although the upper limit was temporarily raised to 23 for the first cycle following pandemic-related recruitment disruptions.
Agniveers serve for four years, including training, and form a distinct category within the forces.
Who Can Continue In Military Service?
Up to 25% of each batch can enter the regular cadre after four years. Selection depends on organisational requirements and performance; completing the engagement does not guarantee retention.
Those selected must serve for at least another 15 years under the conditions applicable to regular personnel.
According to Hindustan Times, the Army assesses operational aptitude, weapon proficiency, physical fitness and other military skills. Gallantry awards also give candidates an advantage.
The reported first intake comprised approximately 24,400 personnel across the three services. The expected 18,300 departures account for three-quarters of that batch.
How Does It Differ From Earlier System?
The earlier recruitment model offered a longer military career from the outset, with pension eligibility linked to qualifying service.
Agnipath instead divides recruitment into an initial four-year engagement and possible subsequent regular service. Most recruits leave after the first period and must find another occupation or pursue further qualifications.
Those discharged after four years do not receive pension or gratuity under the scheme. They also do not acquire the continuing healthcare and canteen entitlements associated with qualifying regular retirement. Their principal exit payment is Seva Nidhi.
What Are The Salary And Seva Nidhi Provisions?
The monthly package starts at ₹30,000 in the first year, rises to ₹33,000 in the second and ₹36,500 in the third, and reaches ₹40,000 in the fourth.
Agniveers contribute 30% of this package to a corpus fund, with the government making a matching contribution. After this deduction, the monthly amount is ₹21,000 in the first year, ₹23,100 in the second, ₹25,550 in the third and ₹28,000 in the fourth. Applicable allowances are separate.
On completing four years, outgoing personnel are entitled to the announced Seva Nidhi package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh, including interest. It combines roughly ₹5.02 lakh contributed from their earnings, a matching government contribution and accrued interest.
The payment is exempt from income tax. It is a one-time settlement rather than a recurring pension.
Does Insurance Continue After Discharge?
Agniveers receive non-contributory life insurance cover of ₹48 lakh during their military engagement. This is service-period protection, not continuing insurance automatically available after discharge.
An additional ₹44 lakh ex-gratia is provided for death attributable to service. That payment is a casualty benefit and does not form part of the normal four-year exit package.
What Opportunities Are Available In The CAPFs?
The Home Ministry told Parliament on July 21, 2026, that 50% of Constable (General Duty) vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and Rifleman vacancies in Assam Rifles were reserved for ex-Agniveers.
They are exempt from the written examination, Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The prescribed upper-age relaxation is five years for the first batch and three years for subsequent batches.
The ministry has also established a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing to coordinate their progression. These measures concern specified vacancies and recruitment concessions; they do not guarantee appointment to every outgoing recruit.
What Have Railways, Defence Establishments And States Announced?
Railways provides 10% horizontal reservation in Level-1 direct-recruitment posts and 5% in Level-2 and higher non-gazetted posts outside the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. RPF/RPSF constable recruitment has a separate 10% provision.
Applicants receive age relaxation and exemption from the Level-1 physical efficiency test, but must fulfil other eligibility requirements. Once appointed, they receive the service conditions applicable to other railway employees in equivalent posts.
The Defence Ministry announced 10% reservation in Coast Guard recruitment, defence civilian posts and 16 defence public sector undertakings for eligible Agniveers.
State provisions vary. Haryana has announced 20% horizontal reservation in specified posts, including police constables, prison wardens, forest guards and fire operator-cum-drivers. Chandigarh has approved 20% horizontal reservation in specified police, prisons, fire and forest posts.
The Skill Development Ministry told Parliament in March 2026 that more than 325 military skill sets had been mapped to industry-aligned qualifications.
Arrangements provide for National Trade Certificates, including certification in 47 Army trades. Education pathways through the National Institute of Open Schooling and IGNOU allow eligible personnel to improve school qualifications or pursue graduation, subject to completing the prescribed requirements. The ministry also cited preferential loan support for enterprise creation.
Hindustan Times reported that CAPFs had been asked to develop internal-security and law-and-order training modules for personnel whose military preparation primarily concerned warfare.
Why Do Concerns About Future Employment Remain?
Critics have questioned whether reserved vacancies and training certificates will provide stable employment for everyone leaving after four years.
Retired Major General Yash Mor told Business Standard in July 2024 that alternative government jobs did not resolve all concerns about military risk and short service. Retired Commodore C Uday Bhaskar questioned employers’ capacity to absorb former personnel. Their comments preceded the expanded 2026 CAPF quota.
The government maintains that recognised skills, recruitment concessions and Seva Nidhi support second careers. Actual employment will depend on available vacancies, eligibility and selection under the respective recruitment rules.